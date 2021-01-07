  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Front pages of major Costa Rican newspapers highlight US violence

January 7, 2021

La Nación on January 7, 2020, following a spate of political violence in the United States. (Screenshot.)

The front pages of most major Costa Rican news outlets on Thursday highlighted the political violence at the United States Capitol and subsequent certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral votes.

The top-four stories on La Nación, Costa Rica’s Spanish-language daily, regard the U.S. elections and Capitol takeover:

Excerpt: Former US presidents, from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama, strongly condemned the violent actions this Wednesday on Capitol Hill, describing it as a “tragedy.” In addition, some accused President Donald Trump of having lit the “fuse” of the insurrection.

Teletica, which operates Channel 7 News, featured the following news:

Excerpt: “A national disgrace,” “anti-American,” “an attempted coup,” “an insurrection encouraged by the president of the United States.” These expressions collect some of the reactions of leaders of the Republican Party of the United States to the assault on the United States Congress. 

Repretel, which operates Channel 6:

Excerpt: Congress on Thursday ratified the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the November elections, after a long and extraordinary day that included an assault on the Capitol to interfere in the process of confirming the results

CRHoy:

Excerpt: What should have been a mere formality turned into an “insurrection.”

Diario Extra:

Excerpt: Tense officers drew their guns as lawmakers put on gas masks and protesters broke windows. This happened the day President Donald Trump’s attempt to reverse the US elections got out of hand in a “wild” way.

****

The Foreign Ministry of Costa Rica on Wednesday afternoon issued a statement in response to the political violence occurring at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Below is their statement in full:

The Government of Costa Rica is closely following the events that are taking place this January 6 in the Capitol, Washington. D.C.

Costa Rica trusts in the historical solidity of the democratic institutions of the United States of America, as well as in the deep feeling of respect for the rule of law.

Costa Rica reiterates its condemnation of any act of violence that interferes with the healthy development of the democratic system.

 

