Costa Rica Dental Tourism is alive and well: 2021 discounts & promotions

It’s finally 2021. After a long year of ups and downs, dental tourism in Costa Rica is rebounding quickly and shows promise for a strong year ahead as patient confidence exhibits signs of improvement.

Recent patient polls conducted by CostaRicaDentalGuide.com show 80% of potential patients surveyed feel comfortable that Costa Rica is a safe destination for dental tourism. 85% of patients believe that Costa Rica is one of the best dental tourism destinations in the world. A full 90% of patient respondents feel Costa Rica dental clinics are taking the necessary COVID-19 precautions to keep their patients safe.

As flights from the USA arrive daily at Juan Santamaría International Airport near San José, private drivers, replete with face masks, representing numerous Costa Rica dental clinics can be seen outside the arrivals terminal, waiting to shuttle their patients to their hotels or to the clinics to begin their dental treatments in the Central Valley of Costa Rica.

Leading Costa Rica dental tourism clinics such as Goodness Dental, Prisma Dental, Meza Dental, Confidental, Mario Garita Dental Experience, Costa Rica Dental Team, Sonria Dental, Dentavac, Nova Dental, Star Dental, Getaway Dental, All on Four Costa Rica and others, many of which were closed during much of 2020 due to COVID-19, are now once again bustling as new patients fill their chairs.

Costa Rica Dental Tourism Promotions

Some dental tourism clinics are offering generous discounts and promotions to generate new patient business. Following are a few of the most notable discounts available in the New Year.

Goodness Dental, located in the upscale Escazú area, is offering a 10% discount on all dental treatments in January and February 2021. Goodness Dental recently opened a private guest house for their patients with limited availability. Select patients may receive free accommodations at Goodness House with their dental care at Goodness Dental. Patients are encouraged to call the clinic direct at 866-406-2744 or to call 844-297-3587 to work with the Goodness Dental Costa Rica Dental Abroad Center to see which dates are still available for January and February appointments.

Getaway Dental, also located in Escazú, is offering low rates for dental tourism patients as well as a promotion that promises free airfare up to $500 for patients receiving treatment at Getaway Dental. Getaway Dental offers dental treatments that are generally 10% less than other competitor clinics. Their claim to fame is their ranking as the Best Value Dental Clinic in Costa Rica. Patients may call 866-460-3159 to schedule appointments at Getaway Dental

All on Four Costa Rica, located near the National Stadium in San José, is one of the few dental clinics dedicated exclusively to the All on 4 dental implants procedure. While most clinics offer the All on 4 with 4 dental implants per arch, All on Four Costa Rica offers patients a fixed package price for up to six implants. You pay a fixed package price of $25,000 for 4 implants and receive 6 at no additional charge. At other clinics you will pay more if you need additional implants. By adding the two additional implants, All on Four Costa Rica ensures that the All on 4 procedure will be completed on schedule, even if one of the implants should fail. Patients may call 866-343-3056 to schedule a free consultation at All on Four Costa Rica.

Patients seeking a referral to the leading dental tourism clinics in Costa Rica can visit CostaRicaDentalGuide.com and fill out a free quote form on the homepage to receive a referral to one of the top dental clinics in Costa Rica. Costa Rica Dental Guide is the Official Dental Guide of the Costa Rica Dental Association and the only guide created to help patients from the USA and Canada find high quality, affordable dental care in Costa Rica.

The best dental clinics in Costa Rica are taking all of the needed precautions to create a safe and healthy environment for patients and staff.

The team at CostaRicaDentalGuide.com is here to help patients find the right dental clinic for your specific dental care needs. From dental veneers to dental implants, crowns, full mouth restorations and more, Costa Rica remains a leading global destination for high quality dental care at prices that are often 50 to 70% less than prices for dental care in the USA and Canada.

Take advantage of these early 2021 promotions along with great weather and the genuine hospitality of the people of Costa Rica. Hope to see your smile soon in Costa Rica!

James Madigan, Editor, CostaRicaDentalGuide.com

