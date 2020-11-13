Tropical Depression forms in Caribbean, expected to make landfall as hurricane in Central America

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday announced the formation of Tropical Depression Thirty-One in the Central Caribbean Sea.

The system is forecast to strengthen over the next 24 to 72 hours and could make landfall in Central America as a hurricane early next week, according to the U.S.-based meteorological organization.

“There is a risk of dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall impacts across portions of Nicaragua and Honduras beginning Sunday night,” the NHC said. “Hurricane Watches will likely be issued for a portion of this area tonight [Friday].”

Residents of Haiti, Jamaica and Central America should prepare for heavy rainfall and the possibility of “life-threatening” flash flooding beginning this weekend and through Wednesday of next week.

“Flooding and landslides from heavy rainfall could be significant across Central America given recovery efforts underway after Hurricane Eta,” NHC said.

Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 Hurricane earlier this month. That cyclone caused an estimated 200 deaths in the region, and much of Central America is only just beginning recovery efforts following major infrastructure damages.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) of Costa Rica predicts indirect influence from Tropical Depression Thirty-One beginning Saturday afternoon. Residents of the Central and South Pacific should expect heavy rainfall.