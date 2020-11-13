  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Tropical Depression forms in Caribbean, expected to make landfall as hurricane in Central America

November 13, 2020
Satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Thirty One.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Depression Thirty One. (via NHC.)

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday announced the formation of Tropical Depression Thirty-One in the Central Caribbean Sea.

The system is forecast to strengthen over the next 24 to 72 hours and could make landfall in Central America as a hurricane early next week, according to the U.S.-based meteorological organization.

“There is a risk of dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall impacts across portions of Nicaragua and Honduras beginning Sunday night,” the NHC said. “Hurricane Watches will likely be issued for a portion of this area tonight [Friday].”

Residents of Haiti, Jamaica and Central America should prepare for heavy rainfall and the possibility of “life-threatening” flash flooding beginning this weekend and through Wednesday of next week.

“Flooding and landslides from heavy rainfall could be significant across Central America given recovery efforts underway after Hurricane Eta,” NHC said.

Hurricane Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 Hurricane earlier this month. That cyclone caused an estimated 200 deaths in the region, and much of Central America is only just beginning recovery efforts following major infrastructure damages.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) of Costa Rica predicts indirect influence from Tropical Depression Thirty-One beginning Saturday afternoon. Residents of the Central and South Pacific should expect heavy rainfall.

Related posts:

  1. Central America awaits the impact of strengthening Hurricane Eta
  2. Hurricane Eta reaches Category 4; Nicaragua prepares for ‘catastrophic’ damage
  3. Furious Category 4 hurricane Eta smashes into Nicaragua

You may be interested

Tropical Storm Iota expected to be ‘major hurricane,’ make landfall in Central America
Costa Rica
2419 views
Costa Rica
2419 views

Tropical Storm Iota expected to be ‘major hurricane,’ make landfall in Central America

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 13, 2020

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday afternoon announced the formation of Tropical Storm Iota in the Central Caribbean Sea.…

Campbell goal secures draw for Costa Rica against Qatar
La Sele
1903 views
La Sele
1903 views

Campbell goal secures draw for Costa Rica against Qatar

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 13, 2020

Joel Campbell's 67th-minute goal secured a 1-1 draw for the Costa Rica men's national soccer team in an international friendly…

Costa Rica creates special asylum category for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans
Costa Rica
1062 views
Costa Rica
1062 views

Costa Rica creates special asylum category for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans

AFP and The Tico Times - November 13, 2020

Costa Rica on Thursday announced a new migration category that will allow asylum seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela whose…

LATEST NEWS

An image showing Tropical Storm Iota’s projected path and wind projections.
Costa Rica

Tropical Storm Iota expected to be ‘major hurricane,’ make landfall in Central America

 - Nov 13, 2020
Joel Campbell during Costa Rica's match against Qatar on November 13, 2020.
La Sele

Campbell goal secures draw for Costa Rica against Qatar

 - Nov 13, 2020
Protests in Nicaragua
Costa Rica

Costa Rica creates special asylum category for Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans

 - Nov 13, 2020
La Reforma prison
Costa Rica

Costa Rica dismantles human trafficking network

 - Nov 13, 2020
A tropical wave over the Caribbean Sea on November 12, 2020.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your Friday

 - Nov 13, 2020
La Sele

Costa Rica seeks to vindicate itself in friendly against Qatar

 - Nov 12, 2020