Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, November 2

November 2, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 2, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on November 2, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 33 new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday for a total of 1,404, according to official data released Monday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and sixty-seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 191 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry confirmed 746 new cases on Saturday and 540 on Monday for a cumulative total of 111,257.

A total of 68,129 people have been cleared as recovered; however, this figure typically lags several weeks behind actual figures.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 27.5 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15.4 deaths each day since September 1 (968 total). The eight deaths recorded Monday are the lowest single-day figure since September 12.

Costa Rica’s outbreak in context

Costa Rica has the 35th-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times. At 19.7 new cases per 100,000 people, this trails the United States (25) but is significantly higher than Canada (8).

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died.

The average age of Costa Rica’s coronavirus-related deaths is 70 years.

An analysis more than 200 COVID-19-related deaths in Costa Rica, released in early October, confirmed 90% of them were caused by the virus or an associated complication, while 9% had died of unrelated causes. This case-by-case analysis is ongoing.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 53% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s approximate test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Monday, October 26. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

Note that the actual number of daily tests is higher than indicated on the chart, because one person can be tested multiple times.

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positive rate through October 26, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positive rate through October 26, 2020. Tico Times graph.
Costa Rica new coronavirus cases and rolling average as of November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica new coronavirus cases and rolling average as of November 2, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 19
  2. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Sunday, August 23
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, August 27

You may be interested

Hurricane Eta reaches Category 4; Nicaragua prepares for ‘catastrophic’ damage
Costa Rica
2363 views
Costa Rica
2363 views

Hurricane Eta reaches Category 4; Nicaragua prepares for ‘catastrophic’ damage

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 2, 2020

Eta is now a Category 4 hurricane that will cause "catastrophic" wind damage when it makes landfall in Nicaragua, the…

Central America awaits the impact of strengthening Hurricane Eta
Costa Rica
2357 views
Costa Rica
2357 views

Central America awaits the impact of strengthening Hurricane Eta

AFP and The Tico Times - November 2, 2020

Central America is preparing Monday for the impact of Hurricane Eta, which is advancing as a Category 3 storm toward…

Eta now a ‘major hurricane’ as it approaches Nicaragua
Costa Rica
2353 views
Costa Rica
2353 views

Eta now a ‘major hurricane’ as it approaches Nicaragua

Alejandro Zúñiga - November 2, 2020

Hurricane Eta is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides when it makes landfall in…

LATEST NEWS

Hurricane Eta, a category 4 hurricane, at 3 p.m. on November 2, 2020.
Costa Rica

Hurricane Eta reaches Category 4; Nicaragua prepares for ‘catastrophic’ damage

 - Nov 02, 2020
Hurricane Eta is strengthening as it approaches the northeastern coast of Nicaragua.
Costa Rica

Central America awaits the impact of strengthening Hurricane Eta

 - Nov 02, 2020
Costa Rica

Eta now a ‘major hurricane’ as it approaches Nicaragua

 - Nov 02, 2020
Coffee Rust
Coffee

What is Coffee Rust? Its Cause and Effect

 - Nov 02, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Global

European nations reapply restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

 - Nov 02, 2020
Motorists at General Cañas highway
Costa Rica

‘Tis the season – to pay your vehicle circulation permit

 - Nov 02, 2020