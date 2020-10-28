Death toll rises to 30 due to liquor adulterated with methanol
At least 30 people have died in recent weeks in Costa Rica from the consumption of alcoholic beverages adulterated with methanol, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.
The agency indicated that it registered 65 cases of methanol poisoning — of which 30 died, comprising 27 men and three women — all in the month of October.
The poisonings stem the consumption of a sugarcane distillate called guaro that has illegally been adulterated with methanol. Police and health authorities have mobilized in San José and nearby cities in the Greater Metropolitan Area where the cases have been detected.
The Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) inspected 308 commercial establishments and seized more than 16,000 products on suspicion of being used in methanol poisoning, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
Authorities advise against consuming the following liquor brands: Guaro Chonete, Guaro Cuerazo, Guaro Sacheto, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella Roja, Guaro Montano, Aguardiente Barón Rojo, Aguardiente Timbuka, Aguardiente Molotov or Guaro Fiesta Blanca.
Contact 9-1-1 if a person or establishment is selling counterfeit and/or methanol-tainted liquor.
Methanol poisoning can cause severe vomiting, agitation, disorientation, blindness, seizures, or visual disturbances, and in many cases leads to death.
You may be interested
Coronavirus restrictions reduced driving deaths, International Transport Forum saysAFP - October 28, 2020
The coronavirus crisis and lockdown measures limited road traffic and saved lives in early 2020, according to an annual report…
News briefs: Costa Rica news highlights to start your WednesdayAlejandro Zúñiga - October 28, 2020
Happy Wednesday from The Tico Times! We hope you're reading this while drinking a delicious Costa Rican coffee and eating a…
Costa Rica allows reopening process for public parks and recreational facilitiesAlejandro Zúñiga - October 27, 2020
Costa Rica will allow for the gradual reopening of public parks and certain recreational facilities, the Health Ministry and National…