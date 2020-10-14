Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

‘Foreign agents’ bill advances in Nicaragua despite international rejection

October 14, 2020
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua

Handout picture released by the Nicaraguan Presidency showing Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua, on September 2, 2020. ((Photo by Cesar PEREZ / Nicaraguan Presidency / AFP))

A commission of the Nicaraguan parliament deemed it favorable to approve in the coming days the bill for the Regulation of Foreign Agents, a much-criticized text with which the government of Daniel Ortega seeks to control the funds of civil organizations, an official deputy reported Tuesday.

There is study is “favorable to the initiative of law regulating foreign agents,” which will force people, companies and organizations that work with foreign entities to register and report their activities and movement of funds, said the official deputy Wálmaro Gutiérrez to the television channel Canal 4.

The United States and the European Parliament last week condemned the bill promoted by the Nicaraguan government on the grounds that it restricts public freedoms. Both also threatened new sanctions.

Promoted by the ruling sector, which is a majority in the National Assembly, the project was submitted to study and consultations by a legislative commission, which on Monday afternoon concluded that it could be discussed in plenary by the deputies, but recommended making some modifications.

The commission members suggested excluding from future regulations “international social communication media and their correspondents,” as well as cooperation agencies, foreign humanitarian organizations and accredited religious entities.

The text indicates that the persons and companies that work “under the order, supervision and control of a foreign body” will be obligated to register with the Ministry of the Interior.

The same must be done by those who “act as counselors, public relations, advertising agents, information service employers” and political consultants, among others.

According to Gutiérrez, in the country there is “a herd of criminals and scoundrels who use foreign resources to do atrocities to the Nicaraguan people, and that will no longer be allowed.”

“They receive resources from abroad and turn them into tools for interference by foreign governments in internal and external affairs of our country,” he claimed.

He complained that international resources are used to influence the country’s elections.

Nicaragua will hold presidential and legislative elections in 2021. The ruling Sandinista Front (FSLN) of President Ortega will seek his third successive re-election since 2007.

Related posts:

  1. US says Ortega has become Somoza, the ‘dictator’ he opposed
  2. International rejection grows against project that threatens NGOs and journalists in Nicaragua
  3. Nicaraguan migrants prevented from entering their country due to health measures

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, October 14
Costa Rica
5768 views
Costa Rica
5768 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, October 14

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 14, 2020

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 1,134, according to official data…

Watch: All the goals Costa Rica has scored this year
Keylor Navas
1754 views
Keylor Navas
1754 views

Watch: All the goals Costa Rica has scored this year

The Tico Times - October 14, 2020

Here are all the goals the Costa Rica men’s national soccer team has scored this year: La Sele has played…

Supreme Court condemns Costa Rican government for not lifting road blocks
Costa Rica
21953 views
Costa Rica
21953 views

Supreme Court condemns Costa Rican government for not lifting road blocks

AFP - October 14, 2020

The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court on Tuesday condemned the Costa Rican government for refraining from lifting the roadblocks…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 14, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, October 14

 - Oct 14, 2020
Keylor Navas

Watch: All the goals Costa Rica has scored this year

 - Oct 14, 2020
Police monitor a bridge in Grecia, Alajuela, Costa Rica on October 7, 2020.
Costa Rica

Supreme Court condemns Costa Rican government for not lifting road blocks

 - Oct 14, 2020
Liquor seized by the Health Ministry
Costa Rica

Health Ministry investigates new reports of tainted liquor, methanol poisoning

 - Oct 14, 2020
The Great Seal of the United States.
Costa Rica

U.S. State Department lifts ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Costa Rica

 - Oct 13, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 13, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 13

 - Oct 13, 2020