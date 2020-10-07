Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, October 7

October 7, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday, October 7

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday, October 7. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 20 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 1,024, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and fifty-seven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 203 are in intensive care. Both figures represent decreases compared to Tuesday.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,355 new cases, of which 1,131 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 83,497.

A total of 50,295 people have been cleared as recovered; however, this figure does not include about a month’s worth of patients, according to health authorities.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 20.1 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15.9 deaths each day since September 1 (588 total), including double-digit deaths for 25 straight days.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 57% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Costa Rica’s outbreak in a global context

Costa Rica has the 11th-most new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to data compiled by The New York Times.

About 1.2% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Costa Rica have died. The deaths comprise 338 adults and 686 elderly adults.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s approximate test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Tuesday, October 5. The Tico Times calculates daily positivity using Health Ministry data as follows:

(People testing positive) ÷ (People testing positive + people testing negative)

Note that the actual number of daily tests is higher than indicated on the chart, because one person can be tested multiple times.

The World Health Organization recommends testing enough to keep the positivity rate under 5%; Costa Rica’s high test-positivity rate suggests it’s missing milder or asymptomatic cases, allowing the coronavirus to continue to spread.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 5, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate through October 5, 2020. Tico Times graph.

We’ll update this weekly.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, August 24
  2. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 11
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 18

You may be interested

Authorities say drug traffickers contributing to protester violence
Costa Rica
21851 views
Costa Rica
21851 views

Authorities say drug traffickers contributing to protester violence

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 7, 2020

The Public Security Ministry (MSP) says drug traffickers have instigated violence between protesters and police at various roadblocks throughout Costa…

Costa Rica schedules two October soccer friendlies against Panama
Costa Rica
3345 views
Costa Rica
3345 views

Costa Rica schedules two October soccer friendlies against Panama

Alejandro Zúñiga - October 7, 2020

The Costa Rica men’s national soccer team will return to action with two matches against Panama, the Costa Rica Football…

Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico’s Caribbean coast
Mexico
2144 views
Mexico
2144 views

Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico’s Caribbean coast

Yussel Gonzalez / AFP - October 7, 2020

Hurricane Delta slammed into Mexico's Caribbean coast early Wednesday, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of…

LATEST NEWS

Police monitor a bridge in Grecia, Alajuela, Costa Rica on October 7, 2020.
Costa Rica

Authorities say drug traffickers contributing to protester violence

 - Oct 07, 2020
Costa Rica's National Stadium
Costa Rica

Costa Rica schedules two October soccer friendlies against Panama

 - Oct 07, 2020
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico on October 7, 2020
Mexico

Hurricane Delta lashes Mexico’s Caribbean coast

 - Oct 07, 2020
Police clear a blockade on Route 32 in Costa Rica the night of October 6, 2020.
Costa Rica

Protests and road blockages continue Wednesday in Costa Rica

 - Oct 07, 2020
Public Security Minister Michael Soto
Costa Rica

Costa Rican public sector unions march in support of roadblocks

 - Oct 07, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on October 6, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, October 6

 - Oct 06, 2020