Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 25

Costa Rica announced 17 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 812, according to official data released Friday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Five-hundred and ninety-five people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; 237 are in intensive care. Both represent decreases from Thursday.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,357 new cases on Friday, of which 1,133 were identified via a lab test, for a cumulative total of 70,816.

A total of 27,023 people have been cleared as recovered; the Health Ministry says this number lags behind actual recoveries. Costa Rica has 42,981 known active cases.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 15.9 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people. The country is averaging 15 deaths each day in September, including double-digit deaths for 13 straight days.

Costa Rica has 359 intensive-care beds and 986 beds for less-complex coronavirus hospitalizations. This means 66% of Costa Rica’s ICU beds are currently occupied.

Costa Rica enters COVAX initiative

Costa Rica has signed into a global initiative for distribution of upcoming coronavirus vaccines, authorities confirmed Friday.

As Axios explains:

COVAX — led by the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the Gavi vaccine alliance — is investing in the production of nine vaccines, including candidates from the U.S., Europe and China. It plans to distribute any that are approved to all participating countries.

The United States has said it will not participate in COVAX due to the influence of the WHO. China is currently not participating in COVAX, Axios reports.

COVAX aims to offer doses for at least 20% of countries’ populations and vaccines delivered as soon as they are available, according to the WHO.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 19. We’ll update it weekly:

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.