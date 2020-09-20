DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Slothy Sunday: The aquatic lives of sloths

September 20, 2020
Sloths are excellent swimmers

A two-fingered sloth demonstrates how sloths are excellent swimmers. (Photo by Sam Trull.)

Did you know that sloths are excellent swimmers?

They instinctively know how to swim once they hit the water. This ability makes a lot of sense, because the tropical environments where they live include various bodies of water (rivers, oceans, etc).  Besides not wanting to drown, swimming may be the most efficient way to cross gaps in the forest canopy.

So next time you’re by a river surrounded by trees in Costa Rica, keep an eye out! You may see a sloth in the branches, or you may just see one swimming gracefully from one side of the riverbank to another.

Sloths are pretty interesting creatures, any way you look at it. Check out some more sloth facts here!

Happy Slothy Sunday!

