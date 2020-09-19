Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica immigration offices to remain closed until October

September 19, 2020
Immigration Police in Costa Rica

A member of Costa Rica's Immigration Police. For illustrative purposes. (Via DGME.)

The Immigration Administration on Friday said its main and regional offices will remain closed until October due to the coronavirus crisis.

Read the release from DGME below:

****

The General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners informs that the Central and Regional Migration Offices will remain with restricted entry until October 2020, in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

The opening of the services will be carried out not only in person, with proper security measures, but will bring innovations in relation to digital procedures, which will prevent users from having to be present in order to carry them out. These procedures will be communicated promptly.

In the next few days, the institution will inform the opening day, as well as the requirement for entry into the Immigration Administration, through the information channels that the institution has such as our website and social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

The Immigration Administration continues with the commitment to avoid the spread of COVID-19, maintaining the measures established by the Ministry of Health. We appreciate your understanding, and we motivate users to follow the established health measures.

****

For detailed information about the Immigration Administration’s policies during the pandemic, visit their website.

Notably for Tico Times readers, the validity of DIMEX cards has been extended until September 30, and tourists who entered the country after December 17, 2019, can legally remain in the country until November 18, 2020.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica’s post office now processing residence applications
  2. Costa Rica again extends tourist visas for foreigners in country
  3. Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18

You may be interested

Pic of the Day: Hopping into the weekend
Pic of the Day
774 views
Pic of the Day
774 views

Pic of the Day: Hopping into the weekend

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 19, 2020

Happy weekend from all of us at The Tico Times! [caption id="attachment_62085" align="aligncenter" width="740"] (Courtesy of Brian Kubicki)[/caption] [caption id="attachment_111342"…

Top dental clinics in Costa Rica meet patient needs in the age of COVID
Dental Tourism
2503 views
Dental Tourism
2503 views

Top dental clinics in Costa Rica meet patient needs in the age of COVID

Vayolla Quiros / Goodness Dental - September 18, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its guidelines for dental settings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.…

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 18
Costa Rica
5392 views
Costa Rica
5392 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 18

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 18, 2020

Costa Rica announced 20 new coronavirus-related deaths over the last day for a total of 686, according to official data…

LATEST NEWS

A frog on a branch in Bijagua de Upala, Costa Rica.
Pic of the Day

Pic of the Day: Hopping into the weekend

 - Sep 19, 2020
Dental clinics have adopted measures to keep patients safe during Covid.
Dental Tourism

Top dental clinics in Costa Rica meet patient needs in the age of COVID

 - Sep 18, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on Friday, September 18
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, September 18

 - Sep 18, 2020
International Monetary Fund logo
Costa Rica

Costa Rica proposes tax measures as part of IMF negotiations

 - Sep 18, 2020
Tsunami alert siren in Costa Rica.
Central America

Costa Rica expands network of tsunami-alert sirens in ocean towns

 - Sep 18, 2020
The Canadian flag adorns a floral centerpiece at a Canada Day celebration. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Canada

Canada helps protect vulnerable sectors in Central America against pandemic

 - Sep 18, 2020