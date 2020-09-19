Costa Rica immigration offices to remain closed until October

The Immigration Administration on Friday said its main and regional offices will remain closed until October due to the coronavirus crisis.

Read the release from DGME below:

The General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners informs that the Central and Regional Migration Offices will remain with restricted entry until October 2020, in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

The opening of the services will be carried out not only in person, with proper security measures, but will bring innovations in relation to digital procedures, which will prevent users from having to be present in order to carry them out. These procedures will be communicated promptly.

In the next few days, the institution will inform the opening day, as well as the requirement for entry into the Immigration Administration, through the information channels that the institution has such as our website and social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

The Immigration Administration continues with the commitment to avoid the spread of COVID-19, maintaining the measures established by the Ministry of Health. We appreciate your understanding, and we motivate users to follow the established health measures.

For detailed information about the Immigration Administration’s policies during the pandemic, visit their website.

Notably for Tico Times readers, the validity of DIMEX cards has been extended until September 30, and tourists who entered the country after December 17, 2019, can legally remain in the country until November 18, 2020.