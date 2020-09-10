Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Thursday, September 10

Costa Rica announced 24 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 567, according to official data released Thursday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

The 24 deaths associated with COVID-19 represent the most Costa Rica has registered in a single-day span.

Five-hundred and twenty-four people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a new high; 219 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry announced 1,325 new cases for a cumulative total of 52,549. Of those, 1,063 were identified via a lab test, and the remaining 262 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

A total of 20,322 people have been cleared as recovered.

Costa Rica has 31,660 known active cases. The data indicate Costa Rica has 11.1 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Despite the increase in cases, Costa Rica is continuing its “controlled reopening.” Most economic activity is allowed, and tourists from certain countries — including a growing list of U.S. states — can enter.

The deaths comprise 195 adults and 372 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, September 5. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

We will update this graph weekly.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.