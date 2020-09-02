DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2

September 2, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 2, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on September 2, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 453, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and fifty-six people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 154 are in intensive care. Both are new highs.

The Health Ministry confirmed 1,121 new cases on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 43,305.

Of these new cases, 885 were identified via a PCR lab test, while the remaining 236 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.

Wednesday, 242 more people were classified as recovered.

Costa Rica has 26,340 known active cases and 16,512 recoveries. The data indicate Costa Rica has 8.86 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

The deaths comprise 158 adults and 295 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 2, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on September 2, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, August 29. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on August 29 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity rate on August 29 2020. Tico Times graph.

Costa Rica’s hospital capacity

Costa Rica can allocate up to 1,058 total intermediate-care beds and 287 intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals across the country. Using this capacity impacts availability of other health services.

The 154 intensive-care patients reported Wednesday would correspond to 54% of the public-hospital capacity. (Note that some of these patients may be at private hospitals.)

To put the 10 new deaths in context: Costa Rica recorded 23 deaths attributed to respiratory viruses in all of 2018, according to Health Ministry data.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 21
  2. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 25
  3. Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 26

You may be interested

Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts
Dental Tourism
2402 views
Dental Tourism
2402 views

Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts

Patrick Goodness / Goodness Dental - September 2, 2020

As Costa Rica slowly begins to open its borders to North American tourists, the dental tourism industry now sees a…

Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica
Costa Rica
5522 views
Costa Rica
5522 views

Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020

September marks the long-awaited return of commercial flights from the United States to Costa Rica, but the new month has…

News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism
Costa Rica
21238 views
Costa Rica
21238 views

News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

LATEST NEWS

An airplane at sunset. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Dental Tourism

Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts

 - Sep 02, 2020
Big yacht docked at the marina.
Costa Rica

Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica

 - Sep 02, 2020
Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR). Liberia, Guanacaste
Costa Rica

News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism

 - Sep 02, 2020
Brazilian flag
Latin America

Virus plunges Brazil into recession with record 9.7% drop

 - Sep 02, 2020
American Airlines planes stand on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.
Costa Rica

U.S. repatriation flights from Costa Rica in September

 - Sep 02, 2020
Predicted path of Tropical Storm Nana.
Costa Rica

Tropical Storm Nana not expected to make landfall in Costa Rica, but could cause weather disturbances

 - Sep 01, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2
Costa Rica
5143 views
0 5143

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
2
Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts
Dental Tourism
2402 views
0 2402

Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discounts

Patrick Goodness / Goodness Dental - September 2, 2020
3
Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica
Costa Rica
5522 views
0 5522

Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
4
News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism
Costa Rica
21238 views
0 21238

News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
5
Virus plunges Brazil into recession with record 9.7% drop
Latin America
1318 views
0 1318

Virus plunges Brazil into recession with record 9.7% drop

Jorge SVARTZMAN / AFP - September 2, 2020