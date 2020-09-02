Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, September 2
Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 453, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.
Four-hundred and fifty-six people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 154 are in intensive care. Both are new highs.
The Health Ministry confirmed 1,121 new cases on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 43,305.
Of these new cases, 885 were identified via a PCR lab test, while the remaining 236 were confirmed via their epidemiological nexus.
Wednesday, 242 more people were classified as recovered.
Costa Rica has 26,340 known active cases and 16,512 recoveries. The data indicate Costa Rica has 8.86 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.
The deaths comprise 158 adults and 295 elderly adults; no children have died of COVID-19.
Below is Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate (the fraction of tests that come back positive) as of Saturday, August 29. We calculate this by dividing Costa Rica’s daily lab-confirmed positive cases by the total number of tests performed that day.
Costa Rica’s hospital capacity
Costa Rica can allocate up to 1,058 total intermediate-care beds and 287 intensive-care beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals across the country. Using this capacity impacts availability of other health services.
The 154 intensive-care patients reported Wednesday would correspond to 54% of the public-hospital capacity. (Note that some of these patients may be at private hospitals.)
To put the 10 new deaths in context: Costa Rica recorded 23 deaths attributed to respiratory viruses in all of 2018, according to Health Ministry data.
The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.
You may be interested
Costa Rica opens slowly for American dental tourism: September dental discountsPatrick Goodness / Goodness Dental - September 2, 2020
As Costa Rica slowly begins to open its borders to North American tourists, the dental tourism industry now sees a…
Come sail away: Rules for private flights and yachts entering Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
September marks the long-awaited return of commercial flights from the United States to Costa Rica, but the new month has…
News briefs: IMF highlights impact of pandemic on Costa Rica tourismAlejandro Zúñiga - September 2, 2020
The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…