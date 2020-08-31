DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica deports 14 Salvadorans suspected of gang membership

August 30, 2020
Immigration Police in Costa Rica

A member of Costa Rica's Immigration Police. For illustrative purposes. (Via DGME.)

Fourteen Salvadorans suspected of being involved in gangs in their country were deported last week from Costa Rica, where they had been detained at a migrant apprehension center, the Immigration Administration reported.

“The Salvadorans, all of a high criminal profile and alleged members of Salvadoran criminal organizations, known as maras and gangs, had been (detained) since the first months of 2020,” the Immigration Administration said in a statement.

It explained that the closing of land borders between Central American countries prevented the migrants from being deported previously, in addition to the fact that some of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Costa Rica’s Immigration Administration resumed coordination with the Salvadoran authorities to carry out the deportations once sanitary orders were lifted in the detention center.

“They were months of arduous work, not only in the health care of these people, but in the conversations we had with the government of El Salvador to carry out the deportations,” said Stephen Madden, commissioner of Costa Rican immigration police.

According to the Immigration Administration, the Salvadorans profile as “belonging to criminal organizations such as the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and the Barrio 18 gang,” which commit “crimes of homicide, deprivation of liberty, and other crimes in their country.”

Per the Immigration Administration, some of the deported are fugitives from justice in El Salvador.

Related posts:

  1. Refugee program for Central Americans ‘still on the drawing board’: US official
  2. Spanish volunteer doctors arrive in El Salvador to join fight against COVID-19
  3. Drop in remittances affecting economies of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

You may be interested

Costa Rica authorizes use of coronavirus antibody tests
Costa Rica
21189 views
Costa Rica
21189 views

Costa Rica authorizes use of coronavirus antibody tests

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 31, 2020

The Health Ministry on Friday published protocols for the acquisition and use of SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests, the agency announced. These…

Slothy Sunday: Things are looking up
Sloth Sundays
1410 views
Sloth Sundays
1410 views

Slothy Sunday: Things are looking up

The Tico Times - August 30, 2020

Happy Sunday from The Tico Times and Toucan Rescue Ranch! The sloth in the featured photo, nicknamed Anise, was found…

Costa Rica asks IMF for assistance due to impacts of pandemic
Costa Rica
706 views
Costa Rica
706 views

Costa Rica asks IMF for assistance due to impacts of pandemic

AFP - August 30, 2020

Costa Rica on Saturday asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to begin negotiations for a three-year assistance agreement, in which…

LATEST NEWS

Lab test for coronavirus
Costa Rica

Costa Rica authorizes use of coronavirus antibody tests

 - Aug 31, 2020
Anise, a two-fingered sloth at Toucan Rescue Ranch in Costa Rica.
Sloth Sundays

Slothy Sunday: Things are looking up

 - Aug 30, 2020
An assortment of Costa Rican colones.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica asks IMF for assistance due to impacts of pandemic

 - Aug 30, 2020
Punta Uva Beach on Costa Rica's Caribbean coast: It's hard not to like this place.
Costa Rica

Visiting Costa Rica during the pandemic? Here’s what to expect

 - Aug 29, 2020
Victoria Hernández, President Carlos Alvarado and Sigifredo Pérez speak at the coronavirus press conference on August 26, 2020.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica to obligate wearing masks; face shields no longer sufficient

 - Aug 29, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 28, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Friday, August 28

 - Aug 28, 2020
Tico Times Logo