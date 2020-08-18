Authorities received 3,128 calls over weekend reporting people violating measures

Costa Rican authorities received 3,128 phone calls between Friday and Sunday as people reported others who were violating coronavirus measures, Public Security Minister Michael Soto said Tuesday.

According to Soto, the figure represented a 108-call increase over the prior weekend. The number also doesn’t include Monday, which was a day off for many workers due to Mother’s Day.

“This demanded a lot of attention from police,” Soto said.

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for August 18

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 314, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Four-hundred and thirteen people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 110 are in intensive care. Both of these figures represent new highs.

The Health Ministry confirmed 559 new cases over the past 24 hours for a cumulative total of 29,643.

Tuesday, 229 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 19,867 known active cases and 9,462 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 6.14 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Jump in recoveries expected

The Health Ministry expects a significant increase in reported recoveries over the coming days, it said Tuesday.

The anticipated increase is a product of the Health Ministry compiling data from regional authorities.

The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.