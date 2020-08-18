Authorities received 3,128 calls over weekend reporting people violating measures
Costa Rican authorities received 3,128 phone calls between Friday and Sunday as people reported others who were violating coronavirus measures, Public Security Minister Michael Soto said Tuesday.
According to Soto, the figure represented a 108-call increase over the prior weekend. The number also doesn’t include Monday, which was a day off for many workers due to Mother’s Day.
“This demanded a lot of attention from police,” Soto said.
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for August 18
Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 314, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.
Four-hundred and thirteen people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 110 are in intensive care. Both of these figures represent new highs.
The Health Ministry confirmed 559 new cases over the past 24 hours for a cumulative total of 29,643.
Tuesday, 229 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 19,867 known active cases and 9,462 recoveries.
The data indicate Costa Rica has 6.14 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.
Jump in recoveries expected
The Health Ministry expects a significant increase in reported recoveries over the coming days, it said Tuesday.
The anticipated increase is a product of the Health Ministry compiling data from regional authorities.
The below graphic will update automatically as the Health Ministry releases new coronavirus data.
If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.
You may be interested
PSG see off Leipzig to reach first ever Champions League finalAndy SCOTT / AFP - August 18, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain are through to the final of the Champions League for the first time after goals by Marquinhos, Angel…
Costa Rica temporarily withdraws 10 law projects to streamline IMF loanAlejandro Zúñiga - August 18, 2020
The Costa Rican Presidency has withdrawn 10 law projects in an effort to streamline the path toward a $504 million…
El Salvador will resume international flights on September 19AFP and The Tico Times - August 18, 2020
Óscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport in San Salvador will reopen to international passenger flights on September 19, after a six-month…