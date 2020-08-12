  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
  • Costa Rica Travel Insurance
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

August 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 12, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 12, 2020. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 263, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and eighty-one people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 88 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 549 new cases for a total of 25,057.

Of the new cases, 492 people resulted positive via a PCR test over the past 24 hours, while 57 were identified without a test.

Wednesday, 218 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 16,605 known active cases and 8,189 recoveries.

Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on August 12, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 5.34 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Elderly have the highest coronavirus risk

Health authorities have emphasized since March that the elderly are at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19. Wednesday, Health Minister Daniel Salas provided further information on that regard.

Just over 1% of Costa Rica’s 25,057 confirmed coronavirus cases have died, Salas said. But that lethality rate spikes to 12% for elderly adults.

“It continues to be elderly adults who have a larger risk of having a complication and unfortunately dying of COVID-19,” Salas said.

No minors have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica. The 263 deaths comprise 167 men and 96 women, the youngest of whom was 23 years old.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

Deaths comprise people who tested positive for the coronavirus and died, when health authorities believe COVID-19 either caused or contributed to the death.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate. (Cases confirmed without a test are excluded from the graph.)

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity though August 8, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity though August 8, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica is in a “Closed Phase” through August 21; click here to understand the latest restrictions.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica enacting strict measures during Semana Santa; country adds 28 new coronavirus cases
  2. Costa Rica adds 19 more coronavirus cases; 16 total patients have recovered
  3. Costa Rica registers largest day-to-day increase in known COVID-19 cases
  4. Costa Rica adds just six more known coronavirus cases

You may be interested

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League
Keylor Navas
734 views
Keylor Navas
734 views

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League

The Tico Times - August 12, 2020

Keylor Navas made several key saves in the first half as PSG rallied late to beat Atalanta, 2-1, in Wednesday's…

Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism
Costa Rica
4806 views
Costa Rica
4806 views

Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 12, 2020

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) has launched the second phase of "Vamos a Turistear," its campaign dedicated to domestic…

News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation
Costa Rica
20780 views
Costa Rica
20780 views

News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation

The Tico Times - August 12, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

LATEST NEWS

PSG's Keylor Navas
Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League

 - Aug 12, 2020
Arenal Volcano viewed from the lake of the same name.
Costa Rica

Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism

 - Aug 12, 2020
Carlos Alvarado's 2020 State of the Union
Costa Rica

News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation

 - Aug 12, 2020
La Penita indigenous village, Darien province, Panama
immigration

Desperation and violence in Panama migrant camp

 - Aug 12, 2020
Costa Rican cantons in Orange Alert as of August 12 2020
Costa Rica

Cantons under an Orange Alert in Costa Rica [August 12]

 - Aug 12, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on August 11, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 11

 - Aug 11, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League
Keylor Navas
734 views
0 734

Keylor Navas excellent, but leaves with injury as PSG advances in Champions League

The Tico Times - August 12, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12
Costa Rica
21890 views
0 21890

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 12, 2020
3
Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism
Costa Rica
4806 views
0 4806

Chambers launch campaigns to encourage Costa Rican tourism

Alejandro Zúñiga - August 12, 2020
4
News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation
Costa Rica
20780 views
0 20780

News briefs: President Alvarado investigated after taking vacation

The Tico Times - August 12, 2020
5
Desperation and violence in Panama migrant camp
immigration
885 views
0 885

Desperation and violence in Panama migrant camp

Iván PISARENKO with Juan José RODRÍGUEZ in Panama City / AFP - August 12, 2020