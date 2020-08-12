Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Wednesday, August 12

Costa Rica announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 263, according to official data released Wednesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and eighty-one people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 88 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced 549 new cases for a total of 25,057.

Of the new cases, 492 people resulted positive via a PCR test over the past 24 hours, while 57 were identified without a test.

Wednesday, 218 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 16,605 known active cases and 8,189 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 5.34 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Elderly have the highest coronavirus risk

Health authorities have emphasized since March that the elderly are at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19. Wednesday, Health Minister Daniel Salas provided further information on that regard.

Just over 1% of Costa Rica’s 25,057 confirmed coronavirus cases have died, Salas said. But that lethality rate spikes to 12% for elderly adults.

“It continues to be elderly adults who have a larger risk of having a complication and unfortunately dying of COVID-19,” Salas said.

No minors have died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica. The 263 deaths comprise 167 men and 96 women, the youngest of whom was 23 years old.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

Deaths comprise people who tested positive for the coronavirus and died, when health authorities believe COVID-19 either caused or contributed to the death.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate. (Cases confirmed without a test are excluded from the graph.)

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica is in a “Closed Phase” through August 21; click here to understand the latest restrictions.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.