Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, August 11

Costa Rica announced 11 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 255, according to official data released Tuesday afternoon by the Health Ministry.

Three-hundred and eighty-three people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 85 are in intensive care.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 636 new cases for a total of 24,508.

Of the new cases, 584 people resulted positive via a PCR test over the past 24 hours, while 52 were identified without a test.

Tuesday, 148 more people were classified by health authorities as recovered. Costa Rica has 16,282 known active cases and 7,971 recoveries.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 4.99 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Changes to alert level for some cantons

The cantons of Moravia, Vásquez de Coronado and Barva will drop to a Yellow Alert as of Wednesday, August 12.

Belén, Puriscal and Parrita will be under an Orange Alert as of that same date.

The change in alerts impacts businesses and driving in those cantons, as we detailed here. The full list of areas in Orange and Yellow Alerts is available here via Casa Presidencial.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

Starting July 25, Costa Rica considers some patients as confirmed cases without requiring a positive test. This only applies if a person living with someone who has tested positive begins exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry’s definitions also qualify certain patients as recovered based on time rather than a negative test.

The below graph shows Costa Rica’s test-positivity rate. (Cases confirmed without a test are excluded from the graph.)

The Greater Metropolitan Area is the country’s current epicenter. Costa Rica is in a “Closed Phase” through August 21; click here to understand the latest restrictions.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases detailed information on the number of tests processed and the location of new cases later this afternoon.

If you believe you have COVID-19, contact Costa Rica’s hotline at 1322. English-speaking staff and mental health professionals are available.