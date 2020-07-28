Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica-made plasma shown to inhibit coronavirus, ready for clinical trials: UCR

July 28, 2020
Bags with equine plasma before a purification process. The plasma will be tested in coronavirus patients.

Bags with equine plasma before a purification process. The plasma will be tested in coronavirus patients. (Photo via UCR.)

Costa Rica is set to begin clinical trials on antibody-rich plasma that has been extracted from horses with the purpose of treating COVID-19 patients.

Two versions of the plasma were shown to inhibit the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in tests performed at the National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases in the United States. 

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by Román Macaya, executive president of the Costa Rica Social Security System (CCSS), and representatives from the University of Costa Rica’s Clodomiro Picado Institute, which created the purified serum.

“The immune response of the horses was activated to block a ‘key,’ preventing the virus from infecting cells and replicating,” explained Alberto Alape of the Clodomiro Picado Institute.

The Clodomiro Picado Institute created the serum from the blood of horses that have been injected with non-infectious SARS-CoV-2 proteins.

Carlos Araya, rector of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), said the National Center for Biodefense and Infectious Diseases confirmed the serums contain antibodies that help to neutralize the coronavirus.

The Clodomiro Picado Institute will increase production of both serums, which will be compared in clinical trials to determine their efficacy. The serums differ in the strands of protein that were initially injected into the horses to generate the antibody response, Alape said.

If clinical tests are successful, the equine plasma could help Costa Rica achieve better outcomes with hospitalized patients.

“We have the hope that it will reduce length of hospitalization for those with COVID-19,” he said.

Costa Rica also treats hospitalized patients with convalescent plasma created from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients, but the equine plasma is many times stronger, Macaya said.

“This is not a substitute for a vaccine, [but] it’s a therapeutic strategy to use until we have a vaccine, so that we lose the fewest number of people due to COVID-19,” he said.

Macaya said the development of the equine plasma — less than five months after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Costa Rica — demonstrates the capacity of the country’s public institutions.

“This is an example of two institutions that were born together nearly eight decades ago, in that famous agreement that created social guarantees: the University of Costa Rica and the Costa Rican Social Security System,” Macaya said.

“As a Costa Rican, I am so proud that Costa Rica has the capacity to make this possible.”

Related posts:

  1. Coronavirus in Costa Rica: Convalescent plasma treatment shows encouraging results
  2. San Juan de Dios Hospital reaches capacity for coronavirus patients
  3. News briefs: Costa Rica explains Orange Alert criteria
  4. Costa Rica registers largest day-over-day increase in known coronavirus cases

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, July 28
Costa Rica
21633 views
Costa Rica
21633 views

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, July 28

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 28, 2020

Costa Rica announced 10 new coronavirus-related deaths over the past day for a total of 125, according to official data…

How SUGEF is changing the real estate business in Costa Rica
Real estate
1207 views
Real estate
1207 views

How SUGEF is changing the real estate business in Costa Rica

Joseph Emanuelli - July 28, 2020

As of this year, the government of Costa Rica has extended the authority of SUGEF to include oversight of real…

News briefs: Costa Rica explains Orange Alert criteria
Costa Rica
20656 views
Costa Rica
20656 views

News briefs: Costa Rica explains Orange Alert criteria

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 28, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 28, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, July 28

 - Jul 28, 2020
Rainbow over the Pacific Ocean in Guanacaste
Real estate

How SUGEF is changing the real estate business in Costa Rica

 - Jul 28, 2020
San Juan de Dios Hospital, part of the Costa Rica Social Security System.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica explains Orange Alert criteria

 - Jul 28, 2020
Mike Pompeo at Juan Santamaría Airport in Alajuela
Costa Rica

Mike Pompeo discusses U.S.-Costa Rica relations in call with Foreign Minister

 - Jul 28, 2020
Costa Rica's National Stadium.
Costa Rica

The Octagon: New World Cup qualifying format affecting United States, Costa Rica

 - Jul 27, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths on July 27, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Monday, July 27

 - Jul 27, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica-made plasma shown to inhibit coronavirus, ready for clinical trials: UCR
Costa Rica
20520 views
0 20520

Costa Rica-made plasma shown to inhibit coronavirus, ready for clinical trials: UCR

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 28, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, July 28
Costa Rica
21633 views
0 21633

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for Tuesday, July 28

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 28, 2020
3
How SUGEF is changing the real estate business in Costa Rica
Real estate
1207 views
0 1207

How SUGEF is changing the real estate business in Costa Rica

Joseph Emanuelli - July 28, 2020
4
News briefs: Costa Rica explains Orange Alert criteria
Costa Rica
20656 views
0 20656

News briefs: Costa Rica explains Orange Alert criteria

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 28, 2020
5
Mike Pompeo discusses U.S.-Costa Rica relations in call with Foreign Minister
Costa Rica
1143 views
0 1143

Mike Pompeo discusses U.S.-Costa Rica relations in call with Foreign Minister

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 28, 2020