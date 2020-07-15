Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 15, 2020

July 15, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data on July 15, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus data on July 15, 2020. Click for full size. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica confirmed 504 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 8,986 cumulative known cases, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon.

One-hundred and eighty-eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 31 in intensive care, both new highs.

One-hundred and ten more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 6,395 active cases and 2,551 recoveries.

Forty people have died in Costa Rica after contracting the coronavirus, including three deaths Wednesday. The data indicate Costa Rica has 0.78 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations on July 15, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations on July 15, 2020. Tico Times graph.

Two of the patients currently hospitalized at intensive-care units are children. The Health Ministry said Wednesday that both recently experienced improvements in their conditions.

As of Tuesday, 81 of the 88 intermediate-care beds at Costa Rica’s coronavirus-specific hospital (CEACO) are occupied. Forty-eight new beds will be added through a partnership with the National Insurance Institute’s (INS) Trauma Hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

In addition to the intermediate-care capacity at CEACO, Costa Rica’s Social Security System (CCSS) has plans to create up to 159 more ICU beds for coronavirus patients at various public hospitals, including at a new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital in San José.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Costa Rica details three more deaths

The Health Ministry detailed three more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday:

  • A 71-year-old woman died at San Juan de Dios Hospital.
  • A 53-year-old man died at San Juan de Dios Hospital.
  • An 82-year-old man died at CEACO.

All were residents of San José province and had risk factors that potentially complicated their diagnosis.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate, as shown in the below graph:

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 12, 2020.
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 12, 2020. Tico Times graph.

The Greater Metropolitan Area — particularly the district of Pavas — is the country’s current epicenter. The entire GAM and much of Costa Rica are under an Orange Alert and have strict health measures, including driving bans.

Costa Rica has processed 61,216 tests as of Tuesday (12 tests per 1,000 people).

During its Wednesday press conference, the Health Ministry did not provide full detailed information on the locations of the new positive cases or the amount of tests processed. The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases that information later this afternoon.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica up to 113 known cases of coronavirus; municipalities close beaches
  2. Costa Rica surpasses 200 known cases of coronavirus
  3. Costa Rica plans new economic measures as coronavirus cases reach 263
  4. Costa Rica ‘has not had an intense increase in cases,’ Health Ministry says

You may be interested

Costa Rica still plans August airport reopening, Health Ministry says
Costa Rica
4769 views
Costa Rica
4769 views

Costa Rica still plans August airport reopening, Health Ministry says

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2020

Despite a recent increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Costa Rica still plans to reopen its airports for international…

News briefs: Fire set outside coronavirus shelter for indigenous people
Costa Rica
4825 views
Costa Rica
4825 views

News briefs: Fire set outside coronavirus shelter for indigenous people

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

Costa Rica passes law against racism and violence in stadiums
Costa Rica
416 views
Costa Rica
416 views

Costa Rica passes law against racism and violence in stadiums

AFP - July 15, 2020

Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly on Tuesday approved a law that punishes violence and manifestations of racism and xenophobia in sports…

LATEST NEWS

Flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica still plans August airport reopening, Health Ministry says

 - Jul 15, 2020
A CNE photo shows a fire set outside a shelter housing indigenous people in Turrialba.
Costa Rica

News briefs: Fire set outside coronavirus shelter for indigenous people

 - Jul 15, 2020
Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto
Costa Rica

Costa Rica passes law against racism and violence in stadiums

 - Jul 15, 2020
Avenida Central, San José, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Costa Rica approves law punishing street sexual harassment with jail and fines

 - Jul 14, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data on July 14, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 14, 2020

 - Jul 14, 2020
Aerial view of the Panama City bay.
Latin America

Panama hospitals on verge of collapse as virus cases surge

 - Jul 14, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica still plans August airport reopening, Health Ministry says
Costa Rica
4769 views
0 4769

Costa Rica still plans August airport reopening, Health Ministry says

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 15, 2020
Costa Rica
21371 views
0 21371

Costa Rica coronavirus updates for July 15, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2020
3
News briefs: Fire set outside coronavirus shelter for indigenous people
Costa Rica
4825 views
0 4825

News briefs: Fire set outside coronavirus shelter for indigenous people

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2020
4
Costa Rica passes law against racism and violence in stadiums
Costa Rica
416 views
0 416

Costa Rica passes law against racism and violence in stadiums

AFP - July 15, 2020
5
Costa Rica approves law punishing street sexual harassment with jail and fines
Costa Rica
5810 views
0 5810

Costa Rica approves law punishing street sexual harassment with jail and fines

AFP and The Tico Times - July 14, 2020