Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020

July 9, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020. Click for full size. (Tico Times graph.)

Costa Rica confirmed 649 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 6,485 cumulative known cases, the Health Ministry announced Thursday afternoon.

The 649 new cases are by far the largest day-over-day increase announced by Costa Rica. One-hundred and twenty people are hospitalized with COVID-19, also a new high.

“This evidences an exponential acceleration in cases that is very worrying,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas.

Salas said the Health Ministry hadn’t projected such an increase in cases until at least July 13, and that the number of new cases reduces the ability to trace and minimize outbreaks.

Costa Rican authorities will meet Thursday night to analyze health measures and will likely announce new ones over the coming days, Salas said. President Carlos Alvarado says decisions will be made based on recommendations from the country’s top epidemiologists.

Ninety-four more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 4,437 active cases and 2,023 recoveries.

Twenty-five people have died in Costa Rica after contracting the coronavirus, including two deaths Wednesday. Fourteen people are currently in intensive care.

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations for July 9, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations for July 9, 2020 Tico Times graph.

The data indicate Costa Rica has 0.49 COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people.

As of Thursday, 73 of the 88 intermediate-care beds at Costa Rica’s coronavirus-specific hospital (CEACO) are occupied, meaning COVID-19 patients will soon have a larger impact on other hospitals.

In addition to the intermediate-care capacity at CEACO, Costa Rica has 24 coronavirus-specific intensive-care beds and is preparing 32 more ICU beds for those patients.

A new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital in San José can house 64 coronavirus patients; San Juan de Dios Hospital and Hospital México will also receive these patients.

Most hospitalized patients have at least one risk factor, with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and smoking being the most common.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

During its Thursday press conference, the Health Ministry did not provide full detailed information on the locations of the new positive cases or the amount of tests processed.

Data released later Thursday indicated authorities had processed 1,923 tests over the previous 24 hours. (One person can be tested multiple times.)

The Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS) is conducting mass testing on asymptomatic residents of Alajuelita canton.

The recent spike in cases corresponds with both an increase in testing and with a higher test-positivity rate. From June 27 through July 6, Costa Rica averaged 968 tests and 241 new known cases daily.

Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 6, 2020. Click for full size.
Costa Rica coronavirus test positivity through July 6, 2020. Click for full size. Tico Times graph.

The Health Ministry considers the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) as the country’s current epicenter and says there is community transmission in that region. Much of the GAM is under an orange alert.

The below graphic will update automatically when the Health Ministry releases its full report later this afternoon.

Related posts:

  1. Costa Rica adds just four more known coronavirus cases; up to 117 nationwide
  2. Six more people recover from COVID-19; new driving restrictions in place
  3. Costa Rica announces health measures and vehicular restrictions to continue all month
  4. Costa Rica adds 16 more known coronavirus cases, seven recoveries

You may be interested

Costa Rica previews new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital
Costa Rica
7559 views
Costa Rica
7559 views

Costa Rica previews new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 9, 2020

Costa Rican authorities on Thursday previewed a new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital in San José, which could be used…

News briefs: Costa Rica will handle land borders differently than airports
Costa Rica
4728 views
Costa Rica
4728 views

News briefs: Costa Rica will handle land borders differently than airports

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 9, 2020

The coronavirus crisis has transformed life in Costa Rica, which has enacted measures to protect the capacity of its health…

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18
Costa Rica
3017 views
Costa Rica
3017 views

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 8, 2020

Costa Rica's Immigration Administration is offering foreigners extra flexibility as countries continue to restrict travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.…

LATEST NEWS

Calderón Guardia Hospital, San José
Costa Rica

Costa Rica previews new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital

 - Jul 09, 2020
Costa Rica Border Police
Costa Rica

News briefs: Costa Rica will handle land borders differently than airports

 - Jul 09, 2020
Juan Santamaría International Airport, SJO
Costa Rica

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18

 - Jul 08, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on July 8, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 8, 2020

 - Jul 08, 2020
You can find great deals on dental care in Costa Rica during the coronavirus crisis.
Dental Tourism

Great deals on dental care in Costa Rica during COVID crisis

 - Jul 08, 2020
Uvita's Whale Tail at the Marino Ballena National Park.
Costa Rica

Marino Ballena National Park reopens to the public

 - Jul 08, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020
Costa Rica
21252 views
0 21252

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 9, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 9, 2020
2
Costa Rica previews new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital
Costa Rica
7559 views
0 7559

Costa Rica previews new tower at Calderón Guardia Hospital

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 9, 2020
3
News briefs: Costa Rica will handle land borders differently than airports
Costa Rica
4728 views
0 4728

News briefs: Costa Rica will handle land borders differently than airports

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 9, 2020
4
Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18
Costa Rica
3017 views
0 3017

Costa Rica extends tourist visas until November 18

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 8, 2020
5
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 8, 2020
Costa Rica
21224 views
0 21224

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 8, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 8, 2020