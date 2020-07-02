Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica expands vehicular restrictions, places much of GAM under orange alert

July 2, 2020
Areas in Costa Rica under an orange alert as of July 3, 2020.

Areas in Costa Rica under an orange alert as of July 3, 2020. (Via CNE. )

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Thursday placed much of Costa Rica’s Greater Metropolitan Area under an orange alert and expanded the national vehicular restriction.

Here are the details as announced Thursday. They will be enforced beginning Friday, July 3 through at least July 13.

Changes to national vehicular restrictions

As of Friday, the nationwide nighttime vehicular restriction lasts from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night, regardless of whether the region is under a yellow or orange alert.

Daytime restrictions based on the last digit of a vehicle’s license plate still apply:

  • Monday: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2 cannot drive.
  • Tuesday: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., vehicles with license plates ending in 3 and 4 cannot drive.
  • Wednesday: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., vehicles with license plates ending in 5 and 6 cannot drive.
  • Thursday: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., vehicles with license plates ending in 7 and 8 cannot drive.
  • Friday: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., vehicles with license plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot drive.
  • Saturday: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers cannot drive.
  • Sunday: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers cannot drive.

In certain border regions, the nighttime restrictions apply from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

Costa Rica vehicular restrictions starting July 3, 2020
Costa Rica vehicular restrictions starting July 3, 2020. Via Casa Presidencial.

Expansion of Orange Alert

The below map indicates all regions in Costa Rica that will be under an Orange Alert beginning Friday, July 3.

Areas in Costa Rica under an orange alert as of July 3, 2020.
Areas in Costa Rica under an orange alert as of July 3, 2020. Via CNE.

For all regions under an Orange Alert:

  • Commercial activities are permitted from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, with the exception of: places of worship, public (city) parks, bars and mass gatherings.
  • On weekends, supermarkets, pharmacies and medical centers are among the only businesses that can welcome customers. Restaurants can operate for carry-out or delivery.
  • Hotels can operate at 50% capacity. Farmer’s markets (ferias) can continue to operate, including on weekends. Religious gatherings cannot operate.

All regions under a Yellow Alert remain in “Phase 3,” which allows for most commercial businesses to remain open during the week and on weekends, for extended beach hours, and for religious services. (Click here for details.)

Costa Rica to require masks

Costa Rica will require shoppers to wear masks or face shields at supermarkets and all other shops nationwide.

Previously, the country required workers — but not the public — to wear masks at most commercial businesses. Homemade masks are permitted.

You may be denied entry into an establishment if you do not have a mask or face shield.

Community transmission in GAM

The Health Ministry has declared there is community transmission of the coronavirus in the Greater Metropolitan Area.

Health Minister Daniel Salas indicated that just 35% of all new cases since Sunday have an identified epidemiological nexus, meaning authorities cannot effectively slow spread by isolating known contacts.

Salas reiterated the importance of physical distancing, avoiding crowds and staying home when possible.

This is a developing story and is being updated. 

No related posts.

You may be interested

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 2, 2020
Costa Rica
21113 views
Costa Rica
21113 views

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 2, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 2, 2020

Costa Rica confirmed 270 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 4,023 cumulative known cases, the Health…

Essential groceries, some tourist services more expensive in Costa Rica as of July 1
Costa Rica
8434 views
Costa Rica
8434 views

Essential groceries, some tourist services more expensive in Costa Rica as of July 1

The Tico Times - July 2, 2020

Nearly 200 products included in Costa Rica's  canasta básica, a grouping of essential goods, are more expensive as of July…

Costa Rica to reapply restrictions in Greater Metropolitan Area
Costa Rica
21094 views
Costa Rica
21094 views

Costa Rica to reapply restrictions in Greater Metropolitan Area

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 1, 2020

Costa Rica will apply stricter health restrictions within the Greater Metropolitan Area in response to Wednesday's record-breaking increase in coronavirus…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 2, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 2, 2020

 - Jul 02, 2020
Taxes on groceries?
Costa Rica

Essential groceries, some tourist services more expensive in Costa Rica as of July 1

 - Jul 02, 2020
San José pedestrians walk Avenida Central.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica to reapply restrictions in Greater Metropolitan Area

 - Jul 01, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on July 1, 2020
Costa Rica

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 1, 2020

 - Jul 01, 2020
American Airlines planes stand on the tarmac at Miami International Airport.
Latin America

EU reopens to outside visitors; Costa Rica and U.S. not on list of approved countries

 - Jul 01, 2020
Novel coronavirus COVID-19
Latin America

Latin America, Caribbean may see virus deaths quadruple, PAHO says

 - Jul 01, 2020

Hot Posts

1
Costa Rica expands vehicular restrictions, places much of GAM under orange alert
Costa Rica
20532 views
0 20532

Costa Rica expands vehicular restrictions, places much of GAM under orange alert

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 2, 2020
2
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 2, 2020
Costa Rica
21113 views
0 21113

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 2, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 2, 2020
3
Essential groceries, some tourist services more expensive in Costa Rica as of July 1
Costa Rica
8434 views
0 8434

Essential groceries, some tourist services more expensive in Costa Rica as of July 1

The Tico Times - July 2, 2020
4
Costa Rica to reapply restrictions in Greater Metropolitan Area
Costa Rica
21094 views
0 21094

Costa Rica to reapply restrictions in Greater Metropolitan Area

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 1, 2020
5
Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 1, 2020
Costa Rica
21092 views
0 21092

Costa Rica coronavirus data for July 1, 2020

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 1, 2020