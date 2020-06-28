  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica coronavirus data for June 28, 2020

June 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus cases on June 28, 2020. Click for full size. (Tico Times graph. )

Costa Rica confirmed 151 new cases of the coronavirus over the past day, totaling 3,130 cumulative known cases, the Health Ministry announced Sunday afternoon.

Forty-one more people have been classified as recovered under Costa Rica’s definitions that qualify certain patients based on time rather than a negative test.

Costa Rica has 1,749 active cases and 1,366 recoveries.

Fifteen people have died in Costa Rica after contracting the coronavirus, including three people this weekend.

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest figure reported during the crisis. Three people are in intensive care.

Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations June 28, 2020
Costa Rica coronavirus hospitalizations June 28, 2020 Tico Times graph.

Mario Ruíz, medical manager for the Costa Rica Social Security System (CCSS), on Sunday offered details about the country’s hospital capacity.

Costa Rica has 257 total intensive-care beds, of which 135 could be occupied by coronavirus patients. (The others are designed for specialties.) Combining coronavirus patients with other emergency hospitalizations, 58% of the 135 beds are currently occupied, according to CCSS data.

Three deaths this weekend

Three women died of COVID-19 in Costa Rica this weekend, bringing the country’s death total due to the coronavirus pandemic to 15 people.

The Health Ministry offered the following details on the cases:

  • On Saturday morning, a 78-year-old Costa Rican, resident of Guanacaste, died while in intensive care at Hospital San Juan de Dios. She tested positive for the coronavirus on June 24 and had preexisting conditions, including hypertension.
  • On Saturday evening, an 87-year-old Costa Rican, resident of San José province, died at the country’s coronavirus-specific hospital (CEACO), where she had been hospitalized since June 25. In addition to her age, she had “underlying conditions” that complicated her condition.
  • On Sunday morning, a 48-year-old foreigner, resident of Heredia, died while in intensive care at Hospital México, where she had been hospitalized since June 23. Diabetes and hypertension were risk factors complicating her condition.

The data mean Costa Rica has 2.93 coronavirus deaths per 1,000,000 people.

Active coronavirus cases in Costa Rica

During its Sunday press conference, the Health Ministry did not provide detailed information on the locations of the new positive cases or the amount of tests processed.

The below graphic will update automatically with that information when the Health Ministry releases its full report later this afternoon.

