Costa Rica surpasses 500 known coronavirus cases

Costa Rica has confirmed 502 total cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Wednesday afternoon.

The figure marks a 19-person increase over the same time Tuesday.

Twenty-three people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 — 15 of them in intensive care. The age range of patients in intensive care is from 35 to 85 years old.

Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19, and 29 people have recovered — five more than Tuesday — meaning Costa Rica has 471 active cases.

The majority of Costa Rica’s known coronavirus cases are located in the provinces of San José and Alajuela. Click here to view a detailed map of confirmed cases throughout the country.

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19 or have questions regarding the coronavirus, contact Costa Rican health authorities by dialing 1322.

First patient recovers after intubation

A COVID-19 patient in Costa Rica who was intubated and connected to a ventilator is no longer in critical condition, President Carlos Alvarado said.

The patient, herself a worker at San Rafael de Alajuela Hospital, underwent an emergency tracheotomy and had been in intensive care. Wednesday, she was cleared to return home and complete a self-quarantine.

It marks the first coronavirus patient in Costa Rica who has recovered from such a delicate condition.

“The first patient who required mechanical ventilation as a result of COVID-19 at the Alajuela Hospital has come out of intensive care,” President Alvarado tweeted. “This news fills us with hope.

“Let’s continue to follow orders and don’t let up so that more people will soon be recovered.”

The Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS) says it will restrict visitation at its hospitals until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.