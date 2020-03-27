U.S. Embassy donates medical supplies to Costa Rica

The United States Embassy in Costa Rica made the first of two planned donations of medical supplies to the Costa Rican Social Security System (CCSS).

As part of the U.S. Southern Command’s humanitarian assistance program, the Embassy provided Costa Rica with 9,700 isolation gowns and 57,000 pairs of surgical gloves, according to a press release.

Within the next two weeks, the U.S. Embassy says it will also buy and donate 20,700 surgical masks, 4,150 N95 masks, and 2,250 sets of protective glasses.

The equipment, purchased from local suppliers in Costa Rica, is valued at $75,000.

“I am proud that the United States government can help Costa Rica, especially the brave men and women of Costa Rica’s medical services, as we face this global pandemic of COVID-19,” said Sharon Day, the U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica. “We are with Costa Rica, be it fighting drug trafficking, expanding the learning of the English language or fighting against COVID-19.”

The government of China has also donated medical supplies to aid Costa Rica’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and health authorities from both countries have met to improve the Central American nation’s response to COVID-19.

In addition, Costa Rica has received assistance from the World Health Organization.

Costa Rica has confirmed 231 cases of the novel coronavirus. Two elderly adults have died after contracting COVID-19.

* * * *

Ambassador Sharon Day delivered a video message to the U.S. community in Costa Rica. It echoes what the Embassy and the State Department have already said regarding international travel during the COVID-19 crisis.

Watch Day’s message below: