Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000
Coronavirus cases in Latin America surpassed 10,000 on Friday, according to an AFP count based on official government and World Health Organization figures.
The first case in Latin America was reported on February 26 in Brazil, which has become the regional epicenter of the pandemic with almost 3,000 cases and 77 deaths.
Overall, there have been 182 deaths from COVID-19 in Latin America and almost 10,500 cases.
The worst affected countries after Brazil are Chile with more than 1,600 cases and Ecuador with over 1,400. However, while Chile has suffered five deaths, there have been 34 in Ecuador.
Over the last week, Latin American countries have been reinforcing their measures to combat the outbreak.
Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, Panama and Venezuela are in complete lockdown.
Guatemala, Honduras and Peru have imposed nighttime curfews and closed their borders.
But in countries with high levels of poverty, many governments have also put into action economic assistance plans.
Recession-hit Argentina, for example, has increased subsidies for poor families, pensioners and the unemployed, while pledging $5.3 billion to help small and medium-sized companies.
Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru have also offered one-off subsidies for poor families.
You may be interested
Costa Rica plans new economic measures as coronavirus cases reach 263Alejandro Zúñiga - March 27, 2020
Costa Rica has confirmed 263 cases of the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced Friday afternoon. The figure marks a…
U.S. Embassy donates medical supplies to Costa RicaThe Tico Times - March 27, 2020
The United States Embassy in Costa Rica made the first of two planned donations of medical supplies to the Costa…
Canceling and rebooking flights to Costa RicaPatrick Goodness / Goodness Dental - March 27, 2020
As the CEO of the leading dental clinic in Costa Rica, we have been working with our patients to help…