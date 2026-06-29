Costa Rica’s upcoming mid-year school vacation is drawing renewed concern from education specialists, who warn that the two-week break can become a turning point for students already at risk of leaving the classroom. The issue matters not only for Costa Rican families, but also for foreign residents and relocating families trying to understand how the local school system works.

Unlike the U.S. or Canadian school calendar, Costa Rica’s public school year runs from February to December, with a mid-year vacation in July rather than a long summer break. This year, public school students are scheduled to be off from July 6 to July 17, with classes resuming July 20, according to the Ministry of Public Education’s 2026 calendar. The first academic period runs from February 23 to July 3, while the second runs from July 20 to December 9.

That pause is now being flagged as a sensitive period for school retention as about 19,000 students did not complete the 2025 school year, and that dropout tends to become more visible after the mid-year break, when some students simply do not return to class.

The problem can appear at any point in the year, but education specialists say the July vacation often exposes students who were already drifting away from school because of family pressure, money problems, weak academic support, or a lack of connection to the classroom.

For foreign-resident families, the warning is useful but should be put in context. Costa Rica’s public system is organized around a February-to-December year, and the July break is not the end of the academic year. It is a pause between two school periods. Students are expected to return and continue the same grade level through December.

Private and international schools may follow different calendars, especially those aligned with U.S., Canadian, British, or International Baccalaureate schedules. Families moving to Costa Rica should confirm each school’s calendar directly, since vacation dates, enrollment windows, grading periods, and transfer requirements can vary widely.

The dropout numbers also require careful reading. Semanario Universidad reported earlier this year, citing MEP statistics, that 18,969 students ended 2025 outside the public education system. That represented a 1.9% exclusion rate from an initial public enrollment of 980,127 students.

The largest share came from Education for Young People and Adults, a system used by students over 15 who are trying to finish school through night schools, distance education, Cindea centers and other flexible programs. In that category, 13,638 of 109,981 enrolled students were no longer in the classroom by the end of the year.

Regular high school programs also saw losses. In III Cycle Basic General Education and Diversified Education, the MEP data cited by Semanario Universidad showed 2,903 students did not finish the 2025 year.

Costa Rican education officials have also emphasized that the overall exclusion rate has improved. MEP material says the 2025 rate of 1.9% was the lowest recorded since comparable measurements began in 2001. Still, specialists argue that the percentage does not erase the practical impact of thousands of students losing their educational path.

Regional data shows the challenge is uneven. Earlier this year, Liberia and Puntarenas had some of the highest 2025 exclusion rates, with factors including poverty, the need to work, population mobility, unemployment, academic lag, family instability and violence.

Those factors are especially relevant in coastal and tourism-dependent areas, where some families face seasonal employment, long commutes, unstable income or frequent moves. For immigrant families, school continuity can also be affected by housing changes, documentation issues, language barriers and the difficulty of transferring records between schools.

MEP says it has worked to identify students at risk and bring excluded students back into the system through early-warning tools and coordination with institutions such as IMAS, PANI, the CCSS and Cen-Cinai. The ministry said last year that it had reincorporated more than 19,000 excluded students between 2022 and 2024 through a more personalized tracking strategy.

The July break is a good time for families to check whether students are ready to return for the second half of the school year. Parents should confirm the restart date with the school, look for signs of anxiety or disengagement, and ask whether missed assignments or failing grades can still be addressed. Keeping in touch with teachers before classes resume can also help identify problems early. Students who are already struggling may benefit from tutoring, academic support, or a meeting with school staff before the second period begins.

For families new to Costa Rica, the bigger lesson is that the local school year has its own rhythm. The July break may feel like a natural transition point, especially for those used to northern school calendars. But in Costa Rica’s public system, it is a moment when students are expected to reconnect with school, not drift away from it.