Limón Province has claimed the top spot in Skyscanner’s 2026 global travel trends report, driven by a 289 percent rise in flight searches compared to the previous year. This Caribbean region, known for its rainforests, national parks, and coastal spots, now leads the list of emerging destinations worldwide.

The report, based on millions of flight searches from January to June 2025 versus the same period in 2024, points to Limón’s natural features as key draws for travelers. Publications such as Travel + Leisure have spotlighted the area’s appeal, noting its mix of wildlife, beaches, and protected zones that attract eco-focused visitors.

Tortuguero National Park stands out in the coverage, where visitors often spot sea turtles nesting along the shores. The park’s canals and forests provide habitat for monkeys, sloths, and birds, making it a prime site for guided boat tours and hikes. Nearby, Cahuita National Park offers coral reefs for snorkeling, with clear waters revealing marine life like colorful fish and rays.

Beaches in the region also receive high marks. Playa Chiquita, with its golden sands and calm waves, draws families and swimmers. Playa Negra features black volcanic sand that contrasts with the blue sea, ideal for relaxed walks. Punta Uva, fringed by palm trees, provides secluded coves for sunbathing and light surfing.

Local tourism operators in Limón report growing interest from international visitors, particularly from the United States and Europe. The province’s position on Costa Rica’s eastern coast allows easy access to these sites via roads from Puerto Limón, the main port city. Travelers can reach Tortuguero by boat from nearby towns, while Cahuita and the southern beaches lie along Route 36, a scenic drive through banana plantations and small communities.

This surge aligns with broader shifts in travel preferences toward nature-based experiences. Skyscanner’s data shows Limón outpacing other spots like Jaipur in India and Bodrum in Turkey. The report identifies seven trends shaping 2026 trips, including a focus on wellness, local flavors, and high-altitude adventures, many of which fit Limón’s profile.

For Costa Ricans, the attention brings opportunities and challenges. Increased visitors could boost jobs in hospitality and guiding, but officials stress the need for sustainable practices to protect fragile ecosystems. Park rangers in Tortuguero and Cahuita already enforce rules on group sizes and waste to minimize impact.

Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, a popular town in southern Limón, serves as a base for exploring these attractions. The town’s mix of cultures reflects the province’s Afro-Caribbean roots, with fresh seafood and reggae music adding to the draw. From there, day trips to Manzanillo Wildlife Refuge offer more hiking and beach time.

As 2026 approaches, Limón’s rise signals a shift for Costa Rica’s tourism sector. While the Pacific coast has long dominated, the Caribbean side now steps into the spotlight, offering a quieter alternative to busier areas like Guanacaste.

Travelers planning visits should book early, as the report predicts higher demand. Direct flights to the Airport in San José connect to domestic options for Limón, or adventurers can opt for the scenic bus ride from the capital. This development positions Limón as a model for balanced growth, where natural beauty meets responsible tourism.