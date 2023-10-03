Travel + Leisure Showcases the Best of Costa Rica Tourism

Travel + Leisure recently highlighted the “20 Best Things to Do in Costa Rica,” offering a comprehensive exploration into the varied regions of the nation, underscoring their unique attributes and the countless of activities they have on offer.

Known for its verdant landscapes that range from misty cloud forests to mighty volcanoes, and the serene beaches that gently kiss both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Costa Rica is not just a destination; it’s an experience. Over the years, it continues to solidify its reputation as the premier ecotourism destination on a global scale.

Monteverde, with its lush and biodiverse ecosystem, secured the top position in the magazine’s list. Here, the suggested zip-line tours don’t just offer a thrill; they provide exhilarating bird’s-eye views of this vast 35,000-acre cloud forest, making visitors feel as if they are truly a part of this natural wonder.

Among the jewels of Costa Rica mentioned were Rincón de la Vieja National Park, Ecotermales Fortuna, Corcovado National Park, Arenal Volcano National Park, Santa Teresa, Tenorio Volcano National Park, Playa Chiquita, and Manuel Antonio National Park.

Each of these places, while rooted in nature, offers a distinctive cultural and ecological appeal, ensuring Costa Rica’s ecotourism spots cater to every kind of traveler. From adrenaline-fueled escapades to peaceful moments of reflection in nature, Costa Rica promises a transformative experience.

The Tortuguero National Park is another natural gem that stands out. The area, accessible by boat only, is certainly worth visiting. The tranquil experience of meandering through its canals, witnessing the dawn, and observing its rich biodiversity is evidence of the country’s commitment to conservation.

Beyond its unparalleled natural marvels, Travel + Leisure emphasized Costa Rica’s deep-rooted coffee culture. Producing world-class coffee, the nation offers enthusiasts the chance to witness the intricate coffee-making process firsthand. Numerous farms open their gates for tours, sharing their passion and knowledge.

On the cultural front, the Pre-Columbian Gold Museum stands as a beacon of Costa Rica’s rich past. It captivates visitors with its vast collection of golden artifacts, each telling a tale of the country’s history.

For an in-depth look at all the mesmerizing spots in Costa Rica, showcased by Travel + Leisure