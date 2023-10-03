Costa Rica Coffee Industry Funds Research with NFT Sales 

The Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Centre (CATIE) and the Specialty Coffee Association of Costa Rica (SCACR) have partnered with non-fungible token (NFT) distribution company BIOCENFT to launch a collection of NFTs inspired by 12 of CATIE’s coffee varieties.

The funds raised from the sale of the NFTs will be used to support the research, conservation, and promotion of CATIE’s International Coffee Collection, considered the fourth largest in the world. The resources will also support the operations and financing of CATIE’s Genetic Improvement Department and SCACR.

“This is a unique opportunity for coffee and NFT enthusiasts to support two important organizations that are working to ensure the future of Costa Rican coffee,” said BIOCENFT CEO Walter Aguilar. “BIOCENFT was created to facilitate fundraising for organizations or projects related to biodiversity protection and conservation, and we are proud to be able to support CATIE and SCACR in this important work.”

The 12 available NFTs are inspired by the Geisha, Wush-Wush, Mibirizi, Java, Rume Sudan, ET-47, SL-28, SL-34, Centroamericano, Milenio, Esperanza, and Casiopea varieties. Each NFT features a unique design that showcases the unique characteristics of each coffee variety.

“This is a great way to raise awareness of the importance of coffee biodiversity and to support the research and conservation efforts of CATIE and SCACR,” said SCACR Executive Director Noelia Villalobos. “The association will continue disseminating knowledge and promoting coffee culture nationally and internationally, and we are grateful for the opportunity to do this with the help of NFT technology.”

The NFTs are available in Gold, Silver, and Standard editions, with investments ranging from US$20 to US$12,000. The sale and purchase of NFTs for this campaign can be found at BIOCENFT.

This innovative partnership between CATIE, SCACR, and BIOCENFT is a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of the Costa Rican coffee industry. By using NFT technology to raise funds for research and conservation, these organizations are ensuring that Costa Rican coffee will continue to be enjoyed by people all over the world for generations to come.

Here are some of the potential benefits of this NFT initiative:

It could help to raise awareness of the importance of coffee biodiversity and the work of CATIE and SCACR.

It could attract new sources of funding for research and conservation efforts.

It could help to promote Costa Rican coffee to a wider audience.

It could create a new and exciting way for coffee enthusiasts to connect with each other and with the coffee industry.

Of course, there are also some potential risks associated with this initiative. For example, the value of NFTs can be volatile, and there is a risk that investors could lose money. Additionally, some people may be skeptical of the use of NFTs for fundraising purposes.

Overall, this NFT initiative is a bold and innovative step by CATIE, SCACR, and BIOCENFT. It has the potential to make a significant contribution to the research, conservation, and promotion of Costa Rican coffee.

Here are some specific examples of how the funds raised from the sale of NFTs could be used:

To support the development of new coffee varieties that are more resistant to pests and diseases.

To improve the quality of coffee production in Costa Rica.

To promote Costa Rican coffee to new markets and consumers.

To educate the public about the importance of coffee biodiversity and conservation.

By supporting this NFT initiative, coffee lovers can help to ensure that Costa Rican coffee remains a sustainable and thriving industry for generations to come.