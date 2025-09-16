St Regis Papagayo Resort Breaks Ground in Costa Rica Guanacaste

Developers broke ground this week on the St. Regis Papagayo Resort, the luxury brand’s first spot in Costa Rica. Solana leads the project on the Gulf of Papagayo in Guanacaste, with an opening set for early 2027. The site covers 55 acres and stretches along 1,900 feet of beachfront, just 25 minutes from Liberia’s Guanacaste International Airport.

Alberto Halabe, a partner at Solana, called the start a key moment. “This groundbreaking represents the beginning of an unparalleled luxury experience in Costa Rica,” he said. “The Gulf of Papagayo offers an extraordinary natural setting, and bringing the iconic St. Regis brand here allows us to create a destination that celebrates the essence of Pura Vida through exceptional design, hospitality and service.”

The resort will hold 120 rooms and suites, all with ocean views and a clean, modern look. It draws from local culture and the sea, with floor-to-ceiling windows that pull in the light and sights. Beyond stays, 143 branded residences will offer two- to five-bedroom options, each with a private plunge pool. Sizes run up to 4,129 square feet, starting at around $3 million. Groundbreaking for those homes comes soon, with a finish by late 2026.

Sordo Madaleno Architects handles the main build, Gensler the plans, Chapi Chapo Design the insides, and Maat Handasa the grounds. Six food spots fill out the menu: Casa Club for easy meals, The Cliff for Japanese-Costa Rican mixes, a Beach Club & Grill, and the St. Regis Bar & Speakeasy. Add a library, infinity pools, a spa tied to the outdoors, and over 10,000 square feet for events indoors and out.

A standout piece, the Astor Mansion, tops 21,000 square feet with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a private pool, wine cellar, and gym. Priced at $30 million, it sits as the project’s high-end draw.

Owners get extras like access to a Volcano Club, spa, fitness center, kids’ and teens’ clubs, and a wellness golf course by Piza Golf. St. Regis butlers handle the details, from daily champagne rituals rooted in the brand’s New York start.

Papagayo already hosts big names like Four Seasons and Andaz, part of a boom, for better or worse, in Guanacaste luxury builds. This addition fits the area’s growth, with direct flights to the airport making it easy to reach. Marriott, St. Regis’s parent, signed the deal in May, pushing the brand into Central America.

Locals in the areas see the jobs and tourism lift, though the high-end focus draws mixed views on access and resources. For now, the project moves forward, adding to Costa Rica’s pull for well-off visitors and buyers.