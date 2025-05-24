No menu items!

St. Regis Papagayo: Marriott’s Luxury Resort to Open in Costa Rica in 2027

Costa Rica Marriott St. Regis

Marriott International will bring its prestigious St. Regis brand to Costa Rica with the St. Regis Papagayo, set to open in early 2027 in the Gulf of Papagayo. Construction begins in July 2025, with the first phase, including residences, expected to complete by December 2026. Spanning 20 hectares with 634 linear yards of beachfront, the resort will offer 120 hotel rooms and 143 branded residences.

Designed by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, with interiors by Gensler Mexico City and landscapes by Maat Handasa, the project draws on local culture and the ocean landscape, blending contemporary aesthetics with Costa Rica’s “Pura Vida” ethos. Guests can choose from six dining options: Casa Club for casual gourmet meals, The Cliff with Japanese-Costa Rican fusion, Beach Club & Grill, the signature St. Regis Bar & Speakeasy, and two additional venues.

Amenities include a St. Regis Library, multiple swimming pools, a spa, a beach club, a wellness golf course by Pizá Golf, a racquet club, a fitness center, and 10,225 square feet of meeting and banquet space. A zipline and adventure zone add recreational appeal. The residences, fully furnished with private plunge pools, prioritize personalized service. The exclusive Astor Estate Residences, including the $30 million Astor Mansion, offer panoramic Gulf views and top-tier craftsmanship.

A private Volcano Club provides curated dining for owners. TalentChef consults on food and beverage, while Ana Ramirez of Ancestral Handmade Hotels advises on wellness. “Every detail at The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo Resort is designed to captivate the modern connoisseur,” said a statement from the project’s developers. “These homes offer unmatched character and anticipatory service, reflecting the excellence of St. Regis.”

Alberto Halabe, partner at developer Solana, stated, “We’re proud to build this resort on one of the most desirable oceanfront sites in Costa Rica, the happiest country on Earth. With Marriott, we aim to deliver an experience that embodies Pura Vida through St. Regis’ elegance and service.”

The project marks St. Regis’ first venture in Costa Rica, expanding its Caribbean and Latin American portfolio, which includes six properties. The development is expected to boost Guanacaste’s luxury tourism, complementing nearby resorts like the Four Seasons and Andaz.

