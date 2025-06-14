Costa Rica Continues Investigation into Miller Gardner’s Death

Costa Rican authorities are still investigating the tragic death of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, nearly three months after the incident at a resort in Manuel Antonio, Quepos. The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) and the Quepos and Parrita Prosecutor’s Office are examining whether Miller’s death on March 21, was due to carbon monoxide poisoning or if it could be classified as a homicide. Here’s the latest on the case.

Miller was found unresponsive in his room at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort while vacationing with his family. The family—Brett, Jessica, and their older son Hunter—reported severe stomach issues after dining at a nearby restaurant, initially suggesting food poisoning. An autopsy ruled out asphyxiation and confirmed carbon monoxide poisoning, with a 64% carboxyhemoglobin saturation in Miller’s blood. OIJ Director Randall Zúñiga said on March 31, “High levels of carbon monoxide contamination were detected,” noting levels up to 600 ppm in the room, likely from a nearby machine room.

Investigation

The Quepos and Parrita Prosecutor’s Office is now assessing whether the death was natural or a homicide to determine legal responsibility. Sharon Hernandez Coto, a press officer for the office, told ESPN, “The purpose of the investigation is precisely to determine whether or not we are dealing with a possible homicide.

For this reason, it is not possible at this time to confirm or rule out that a crime has been committed.” She added, “The aim is to determine whether it was a natural or homicidal death.” Due to the case’s private status, she noted, “It is not possible to provide more details beyond those already supplied, as the case is under investigation, a stage which is private for third parties.”

Zúñiga, on April 2, said that “In the carboxyhemoglobin test, a saturation of 64% was found,” emphasizing that levels above 50% are lethal. He added, “It’s important to note that adjacent to this room is a dedicated machine room, where it’s believed there may be some type of contamination toward these rooms.” The investigation involves evidence collection, autopsies, and search warrants, but forensic lab delays may extend the timeline, as noted by OIJ’s Marisel Rodríguez: “It is expected that the results could be ready in about two to three months, due to the high demand for work in forensic laboratories.”

The tragedy has shaken communities in Costa Rica and the U.S. The Yankees held a moment of silence on March 27, with announcer Paul Olden saying, “He had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature.” Miller, a two-sport athlete who wore his father’s No. 11, was cherished in his South Carolina community. Brett and Jessica, in their March 23 statement, described Miller’s “infectious smile” and love for sports and family.