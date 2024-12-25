Costa Rica Travel Safety Alert: Tourist Areas Report Rising Crime Rates

Travelers to Costa Rica need to exercise caution, as there are numerous regions of the nations that pose risks. A report showed that several of Costa Rica’s most favored tourist spots are also one of the most hazardous for guests. As per the report, Puerto Viejo, Cahuita, Manuel Antonio and Jacó are at the forefront of locations with the greatest incidence of robbery and attack reports.

These spots are visited by tourists for their stunning shorelines and scenery. In Cahuita, 115 cases of reported incidents or crimes have been documented against travelers; in Quepos and the Manuel Antonio region, 73 incidents; in Jacó, 66 incidents; in the Capital, San José, 61 instances; and in Cóbano, 52 instances. Nonetheless, regions like Tamarindo and Nosara have recorded less than 10 complaints up to this point in the year, which is different from the elevated figures in other areas.

This year, 500 international visitors reported thefts to the Judicial Investigation. Organization (OIJ). Based on OIJ statistics, 108 citizens from the U.S., 52 from Germany, and 44 from Canada, 33 French citizens, 22 Spaniards, and 15 Swiss individuals have fallen victim. Locations like Puerto Viejo, Jacó, and Puntarenas have additionally reported offenses, primarily against Costa Ricans, with 55 filed complaints.

The majority of offenses reported to the police include theft, robbery, shoplifting, and vehicle hijacking. Recently, the U.S. State Department released a revised travel alert, cautioning its residents regarding the dangers linked to the escalating surge of violence in Costa Rica.

Visitors need to stay alert, steer clear of dimly lit spaces, and refrain from showing any valuable items. Costa Rica anticipates unprecedented tourist figures for this peak season. The nation seeks to maintain its growth in tourism while exploring new markets. Nonetheless, it is essential to strengthen security on a national scale to guarantee the safety and well-being.