Biodiversity Crisis Looms as Nations Delay Action Plans

Fewer than 15 percent of countries have submitted plans to slow the destruction of nature ahead of a global biodiversity summit in Colombia, according to a count shared by the United Nations on Wednesday. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for concerted action as the world grapples with a biodiversity crisis that threatens the very fabric of our ecosystems.

The 196 country members of the UN’s Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) had adopted a comprehensive framework in 2022, which includes 23 ambitious targets aimed at “halting and reversing” the loss of nature by 2030. This framework, known as the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, was established during a significant meeting in Canada and outlines critical steps for countries to take in order to protect our planet’s biodiversity.

According to UN data, approximately a quarter of assessed animal and plant species are currently threatened, with about a million species facing extinction within decades if immediate action is not taken. The implications of this loss are dire, affecting food security, clean water access, and overall human health. As biodiversity diminishes, ecosystems become less resilient to changes and stresses, making it imperative for nations to act swiftly.

Under the framework, countries were requested to present “national biodiversity strategies and action plans” by the upcoming COP16 meeting, which is set to open in the Colombian city of Cali on Monday. However, CBD executive secretary Astrid Schomaker revealed that only 29 out of the 196 CBD signatory countries have submitted complete plans to date. In contrast, 91 countries have submitted less-comprehensive “national targets,” indicating a gap between commitment and action.

“We know that many more submissions are on their way,” Schomaker stated during a media briefing, expressing cautious optimism about future contributions from member states. The 23 targets outlined in the framework include placing at least 30 percent of all land and water areas under conservation by 2030 and halting human-induced extinction of known threatened species.

The upcoming COP16 conference is expected to draw thousands of delegates, including seven heads of state and approximately 140 government ministers. This high-level gathering will be tasked with agreeing on essential monitoring and financing mechanisms to ensure that the ambitious targets set forth can be met effectively.

As the world prepares for this crucial summit, it is clear that immediate and coordinated efforts are needed to address the ongoing crisis facing our planet’s biodiversity. The participation and commitment of all nations will be vital in securing a sustainable future for both nature and humanity.