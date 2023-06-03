Costa Rica and EU launch biodiversity protection initiative

EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen visited Costa Rica before the EU-CELAC Summit, which will be held in Brussels in July. During the trip, Urpilainen launched the European Union’s Multiannual Indicative Programming with Costa Rica and announced a new biodiversity project per the country’s ambitious 30×30 Strategy.

“The Commissioner’s visit comes in the run-up to the EU-CELAC Summit in July. The EU is further enhancing its engagement with Latin American and Caribbean partners ahead of the Summit. Stepping up bilateral and multilateral cooperation is ever more important in the current challenging geopolitical situation,” explained the EU.

In addition, the organization mentioned that Commissioner Urpilainen “will discuss these issues with President Chaves and several high-level government representatives in a round table discussion about Global Gateway, the EU’s global investment strategy.”

The bilateral agreement

According to the EU, the Multiannual Indicative Programming agreed with Costa Rica until 2027 “includes €14 million of support to strengthen EU-Costa Rican cooperation over the coming years.”

It was prepared with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Planning and Economic Policy. It encompasses three main areas: decarbonization (including renewable energy and transport electrification), digitalization and innovation, and support for refugees and migration issues.

“These cooperation priorities until 2027 will serve as a strong foundation to facilitate the EU Global Gateway Investment Agenda for Costa Rica, which is currently under preparation and is planned to be presented at the EU-CELAC Summit as part of the regional Investment Agenda,” highlighted the Union.

Biodiversity Initiative

SINAC and the EU also unveiled the “Costa Rica is Biodiversity 30×30” project. It’s part of the Euroclima project and will “contribute to the maintenance and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystem.”

It will aid environmental protection through sustainable management and implementing specific conservation measures designed for Costa Rica’s climate change adaptation strategy.

This program will be overseen by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and executed by the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) and the University of Costa Rica.

Additionally, it will focus on addressing gaps and Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures, management of ecosystem services, biodiversity monitoring, and ecosystem restoration.

The €2 million program is a crucial part of the 30×30 Strategy, which aims to safeguard the conservation of 30 percent of the planet’s land and ocean area by 2030. It was created by the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC) during Pre-COP 25 and co-chaired by Costa Rica, France, and the United Kingdom.

“Costa Rica is a valuable partner of the EU and a globally recognized leader in biodiversity protection. The EU wants to deepen its cooperation with Costa Rica and the region to respond to common challenges and promote fair green and digital twin transition,” Jutta Urpilainen stated.