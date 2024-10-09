Costa Rica’s Tourism Industry Divided: Low-Cost Flight Bill Advances

The Legislative Assembly approved, in the first debate, a bill to promote low-cost flights between Central American countries and the Dominican Republic, supported by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). The latest version of the project was finalized through an agreement between the PLP and the governing party. From the beginning, representatives of the ruling party opposed the project, arguing that it would negatively impact national tourism.

“It is a substitute text as part of the agreement with the ruling party. It contains a few minor changes; first of all, the cost of the flight was increased from $40 to $50 or $100 round trip to allow more airlines to participate,” said Congressman Eli Feinzaig.

In the latest version of the plan, the maximum cost of tickets to any Central American country is set at $100 for a round trip and $50 for a one-way flight. The maximum cost of taxes and airport fees charged to users may not exceed $23 per country, neither in Costa Rica nor in the destination country.

For the Dominican Republic, the initiative establishes that the maximum price of a ticket will be $120 for a round trip and $60 for a one-way ticket. Before its vote in the first debate, the ruling party attempted to block its progress with a motion by Daniel Vargas to create a special commission to study the initiative and review the negative opinions issued by several organizations.

However, this motion did not receive support, and 29 legislators voted in favor of the bill. Pilar Cisneros, spokeswoman for the ruling party, listed several coastal municipalities that oppose the project, arguing that it would reduce tourism.

“There are 187,000 families that depend directly on tourism, and I can’t understand how we can jeopardize this industry that feeds so many families directly, not to mention the indirect jobs,” she said.

Cisneros added that the proposal should be discussed further and that various tourism organizations should be consulted. “I invite you to reflect on this bill and the potential damage we could inflict on the country’s number one industry, which is tourism,” she said.

The bill will be voted on in the second debate on October 17.