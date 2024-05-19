Experience Guayabo National Monument Under the Full Moon

The Central Conservation Area (ACC) of the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC-MINAE) will host a night tour of the Guayabo National Monument on June 22 and 23, in collaboration with local guides from the community of Colonia de Guayabo. The tour promises to immerse attendees in the rich history and biodiversity of this unique site.

Guayabo National Monument is located northwest of the city of Turrialba, in the Santa Teresita District of the canton of Turrialba, in the province of Cartago. Approximately 20 hectares of the protected area comprise the archaeological site, which consists of a group of pre-Hispanic architectural structures made of stone, between 1000 B.C. and 1400 A.D., for a prolonged occupation of approximately 2,400 years.

Throughout the night, participants will have the opportunity to appreciate the characteristic flora and fauna of the site and experience the magical atmosphere of a full moon night at an archaeological site illuminated by torches.

“With more than 3,000 years of history, Guayabo National Monument offers a unique experience that combines the ancestral legacy with the natural beauty of the environment,” said Miguel Salazar, Administrator of Guayabo National Monument.

The main objective of this activity is to strengthen ties with local communities while offering participants a unique experience to discover the attractions of the Protected Wildlife Area from a completely new perspective.

Guayabo has many historical attractions: its monticules, which are circular basements of different sizes, used as a base to build houses or palenques; the aqueducts that conducted water from the springs to the storage tanks; the causeways, which were stone roads used as transit routes; and the tombs, which were rectangular-shaped structures, built in stone or slabs, called box-tombs.

The area also boasts wonderful flora and fauna, as the vegetation surrounding the archaeological area is characteristic of a premontane rainforest with dense, evergreen foliage, covered by a large number of epiphytic plants such as bromeliads and orchids. Toucans, oropendolas, woodpeckers, snakes, frogs, lizards, and butterflies call this area home.

The package includes a guided night tour, admission fee, policy, and parking, and is priced at ¢10,000 (about $20) per person. For reservations and additional information, please call 8534-1063 or email reservaciones@usurecr.org.