Spaniard David Dóniga new coach of El Salvador football team

Spaniard David Dóniga will replace his compatriot Rubén de la Barrera as head coach of the El Salvador national team, the Salvadoran Football Federation announced on Monday.

The federation announced in a statement that “it is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with coach David Dóniga to start as Head Coach of the Men’s Senior National Team”.

“We hereby extend a warm welcome to El Salvador and our team, wishing him the best of success,” added the federation.

Dóniga will be officially introduced on January 8.

The previous Spanish coach Rubén de la Barrera, named head coach of the Salvadoran national team on September 20, left the position in December to sign with a European club.

Dóniga has worked as an assistant coach in Kuwaiti football and in 2021 was named assistant to Thomas Christiansen on the Panama national team, where he also took charge of the under-23 squad.

In 2022 he had a short coaching experience in Ecuador’s Serie A and between June and December 2023 worked with Sporting San Miguelito of Panamanian football.