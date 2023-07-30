Moderate 5.5 Earthquake Shakes Guatemala and El Salvador

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coasts of Guatemala and El Salvador on Saturday evening, according to the Guatemalan Seismological Center. While the quake rattled the region, no casualties or damages were reported by authorities.

The earthquake occurred at 7:10 PM local time, with an epicenter located 200 km southeast of Guatemala’s capital. Its focal depth was 25 km and stemmed from the interaction between the Cocos and Caribbean tectonic plates near the Mesoamerican Trench.

Guatemalan and Salvadoran relief agencies confirmed they received no emergency calls related to the seismic event. Vibrations were felt in both countries, but the moderate tremor did not pose a significant threat.

Situated atop the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire and the active Central American volcanic chain, the region frequently experiences seismic activity. Saturday’s earthquake serves as another reminder of the area’s complex geology that generates regular tremors.

With no tsunami warnings issued and only minor shaking reported, the latest quake proved far less severe than devastating tremors that have struck Central America in the past. But experts say the frequent seismic shifts highlight the need for preparedness and robust infrastructure to minimize damage when stronger earthquakes strike.