Ecuador Overpowers Costa Rica 3-1 in Friendly Match

In a friendly match held in the city of Chester, USA, Ecuador showcased their dominance on the field by comfortably defeating Costa Rica with a score of 3-1. The match witnessed an impressive performance from Ecuador, with goals scored by Enner Valencia in the first half, followed by William Pacho and Pedro Vite in the second half.

Costa Rica managed to reduce the gap in the second half through Joel Campbell’s goal, which provided a glimmer of hope for the Central American team. However, their chances of a comeback were thwarted by Ecuador’s solid defense and their inability to generate effective attacking plays.

Early in the match, Costa Rican goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro made some impressive saves, denying Ecuador several clear opportunities. Nevertheless, in the 20th minute, Valencia proved too formidable to be stopped as he skillfully maneuvered into the penalty area, eluded his marker, and slotted the ball past Chamorro into the back of the net.

Ecuador maintained a relentless attacking approach, putting pressure on Costa Rica from both flanks. The disarray in Costa Rica’s defense played into Ecuador’s hands, allowing them to extend their lead in the 57th minute. Pacho capitalized on the defensive confusion as the ball found its way back into the area, with José Cifuentes leaving it for Pacho to calmly strike it with his left foot and secure Ecuador’s second goal.

In a display of resilience, Costa Rica initiated a swift counterattack in the 66th minute. Anthony Contreras delivered a precise cross behind Ecuador’s defense, enabling Campbell to race in and fire the ball into the net, providing a brief moment of celebration for the Costa Rican side.

Undeterred by the setback, Ecuador maintained control and stuck to their game plan. In the 82nd minute, Vite received a pass from the left and unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the area, finding the top corner of the post and securing Ecuador’s third and final goal of the match.

With this defeat, Costa Rica now faces the challenge of three consecutive losses in their last three matches, just ten days before the commencement of the Gold Cup. Ecuador, on the other hand, can take pride in their dominant performance as they continue their preparations for upcoming competitions.