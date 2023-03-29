At the Miami Open, Argentinian Francisco Cerúndolo moves to the next round

On Tuesday at the Miami Open, Carlos Alcaraz from Spain, who is currently ranked number one by the ATP, Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan, who recently won the WTA 1000 Indian Wells championship, and Francisco Cerúndolo from Argentina all advanced with relative ease.

Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul of the US, who is ranked No.16, with a score of double 6-4 to move into the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000. Alcaraz, who won his first Masters title in Miami in 2022, expressed his satisfaction with the win and said he felt at home playing in Miami with the support of the fans.

He will face Tylor Fritz of the US, who defeated Holger Rune of Denmark, in the next round. In the men’s tournament, Fritz and Jannick Sinner from Italy have also qualified for the quarterfinals.

Sinner has yet to lose a set in Miami and defeated Andrey Rublev of Russia in the round of 16 to advance. In the women’s WTA 1000 event, Rybakina won her match against Martina Trevisan of Italy to become the first semifinalist of the tournament. She will face Jessica Pegula of the US in the next round.