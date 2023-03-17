This weekend in Costa Rica lets you explore the arts, including music, theater, and art exhibits

The weekend in Costa Rica is particularly exciting for those interested in art, music, and theater, as it offers a chance to immerse oneself in the rich cultural scene. From the vibrant murals in San Jose to the live music performances in the coastal towns, there is no shortage of artistic expression to be found throughout the country.

The theater scene is also thriving, with a range of productions showcasing the unique perspectives of Costa Rican artists. Whether you’re a seasoned art enthusiast or simply looking to explore new cultural experiences, the weekend in Costa Rica is the perfect time to indulge in the arts.

Exhibition “Maiceros” opened at

The Dr. Rafael Ángel Calderón Guardia Museum Will host the exhibition “Maiceros” by national artist Guido Núñez Núñez, which shows the daily work of Costa Rican farmers.

His 40 works, among which stand out pencil drawings on paper, depict men and women in their daily lives, especially those linked to agricultural production. It will be presented this Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m., with the display opening at the museum’s facilities.

It will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Saturday, April 8, 2023.

New displays at the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design

As part of Design Week, The Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MADC) will offer different exhibitions from various places in America.

The works include Peru: New Iconographies, elaborated by more than 50 Peruvian designers; “PANDEMONIUM,” by national artist Tony Agüero, known as TOMO 77, based in Oregon, United States; “City without norm” and “Parajes,” by artists Walter Calienno (CR-ARG) and Juan Miguel Marín (ECU-NY); “Art_ificial” by a group of artists from Critical Mass Latin America; “Pitaya National Design Fair,” by national designers; and “Miscelánea,” by designer Carlos F. Santana / Kötkö.

Play “Para vestir santos” (To dress saints) at Juan Santamaría Historical and Cultural Museum

The Juan Santamaría Historical and Cultural Museum will host the play “Para vestir santos” on the eve of the Holy Week celebrations.

This production, filled with good humor, shows the life of those who devote their lives to church work due to their religious vocation.

The performances of this play will be given on March 17, 18, 24, and 25, at 7 p.m., at the Auditorium of the Museum, located in downtown Alajuela. Tickets will be on sale two hours before at the museum.

Music

The Directorate of Bands of the Ministry of Culture and Youth offers a series of concerts that will take place in various parts of the country.

The Heredia Concert Band will perform the concert “Misa de Tropa y Concierto Especial de Cuaresma” together with the Alajuela Concert Band, on Saturday, March 18, at 6 p.m., at La Agonía Church in downtown Alajuela.

In addition, The San José Concert Band will perform “Music at the Museum: dedicated to St. Joseph’s Day” on Sunday, March 19, at 11 a.m., in the garden of the National Museum.

Finally, The Limón Concert Band will give a concert with the special participation of soprano Ericka Villafuerte, on Sunday, March 19, at 7 p.m., at the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús parish, Guápiles, Pococí.