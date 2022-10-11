Route 27 To Suspend Tolls and Reverse Traffic Lanes

The concessionaire that operates Route 27 has agreed with a request the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) to suspend toll collection for travelers retuning to San Jose after the three-day holiday marking Independence Day.

The reversibility plan will start at 2 pm and remain so until 6 pm, MOPT reported.

“All vacationers are asked to start their return to San José early in order to arrive at RN 27 from 1:00 pm and avoid crowds if the return is left for the night hours. Additionally, they are asked to drive with caution to avoid accidents and follow the instructions of the Traffic Police,” said that ministry.

Not unlike other major highways in the country, Route 27 has been subject to major issues due to heavy rains and landslides. In particular at kilometer 49-51 of the highway has suffered some structural degradation resulting in traffic having to slow to a crawl and regulated passage.

To check traffic status on Route 27 or to request assistance on the road, visit GlobalVía’s Twitter page. Bilingual staff are also available at their call center: 2588-4040.