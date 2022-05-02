Airfare Deal Alert: Flights to Costa Rica From Just $204

The Points Guy has compiled a list of bargain airfares between the United States and San Jose Costa Rica (SJO). They are available starting August of this year and up to March 2023 with the exception being the usual Christmas and Thanksgiving time frame which generally starts around mid November and mid December respectively.

Sample Cities and Prices:

Miami to San Jose from $209 on American Airlines (March)

(March) Baltimore to San Jose from $284 to San Jose on American Airlines (November)

(November) Denver to San Jose from $298 to San Jose on American Airlines (September)

(September) Los Angeles to San Jose from $204 on United (February)

(February) Los Angeles to San Jose from $218 on American Airlines (January)

(January) Houston (GB International) to San Jose from $328 on American Airlines (November)

(November) New York (La Guardia) to San Jose from $254 on American Airlines (February)

Keep in mind that some of these cheap fares may not be direct flights and could include stops and that its the base fare so their may be extra charges for luggage, seats etc. Other airports with lower-than-normal fares may also be available.

Use a website like Google Flights to find the cheapest dates and prices.

Nine airlines offer flights between the United States to either San Jose (SJO) or Liberia (LIR) Costa Rica: Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Volaris, American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, Frontier and Southwest.

Direct flights to/from SJO in Costa Rica. Map via FlightConnections.

Tourists must meet Costa Rica’s general visa requirements; visitors must have a valid passport and proof of intent to exit the country (an outbound ticket) within 90 days.

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) is also letting everyone know that:

“Starting April 1, the temporary immigration measures for entering Costa Rica – put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic – are repealed. This eliminates the requirement to complete the epidemiological form known as the Health Pass and the requirement of medical insurance for unvaccinated foreigners”

For further details on this, the ICT lists all the current entry requirements for tourists on its website. Click here for the official page.