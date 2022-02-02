No menu items!
78.5 F
Costa Rica
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
type here...

Costa Rica COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise

By Tico Times
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Via CCSS.

As of February 1, the Health Ministry reported 6606 cases were recorded, 18 deaths and 796 people remain hospitalized, 9 in private centers and 787 in the public system, of this total 131 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 665 are in a public room.

A Closer Look at the numbers

Week Number 4:

  • 39,611 new Covid-19 cases from January 23 to January 29
  • Increase of 5314 new Covid Cases compared to week 3, (January 16 to January 22)
  • The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 650 (the week before it was 435 people)
  • 604 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 489 the previous week

These totals represent 5659 cases per day and a 15.5% week-over-week increase.

Breakdown of Age Groups

  • 71.8 % were in the age group of 65 and over with 4 deaths
  • 20% in the 50-64 age group
  • 7% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age
  • 1.2% for minors.

In Week 4 Costa Rica added 85 deaths related to Covid-19, a 73.5% increase compared to the prior week.

Grand Total

This brings the total number of deaths in Costa Rica, as of February 1, 2022, that can be directly related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began to 7,593!

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below:

 

Tico Times
Previous articleEl Salvador defends use of Bitcoin as legal tender

Latest Articles

Popular Reads

© Copyright 2022 The Tico Times Company

Community

News

Support

Services

Never Miss a Story

Sign up for the Weekly Update and get the week'’s biggest stories in your inbox.

Compare