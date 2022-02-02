Costa Rica COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise

As of February 1, the Health Ministry reported 6606 cases were recorded, 18 deaths and 796 people remain hospitalized, 9 in private centers and 787 in the public system, of this total 131 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 665 are in a public room.

A Closer Look at the numbers

Week Number 4:

39,611 new Covid-19 cases from January 23 to January 29

Increase of 5314 new Covid Cases compared to week 3, (January 16 to January 22)

The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 650 (the week before it was 435 people)

604 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 489 the previous week

These totals represent 5659 cases per day and a 15.5% week-over-week increase.

Breakdown of Age Groups

71.8 % were in the age group of 65 and over with 4 deaths

20% in the 50-64 age group

7% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age

1.2% for minors.

In Week 4 Costa Rica added 85 deaths related to Covid-19, a 73.5% increase compared to the prior week.

Grand Total

This brings the total number of deaths in Costa Rica, as of February 1, 2022, that can be directly related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began to 7,593!

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: