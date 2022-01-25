United States Places Costa Rica On “Do Not Travel” list

In a move that caught many in Costa Rica by surprise, the United States Department of State has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Costa Rica due to Covid-19. The travel advisory that was sent goes as follows:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Costa Rica due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers. Visit the Embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Costa Rica.

Level 4 is the highest travel advisory level.

While Covid-19 cases have been rising to record levels recently, many in Costa Rica felt that high vaccination rates and the ability to handle those that do need to be hospitalized would keep it off the “Do Not Travel” list.

It is unclear when or how this designation by the United States could change. It most certainly will not be welcome news to those that depend on tourism at this crucial time of the high season.