Costa Rica to participate in COP26 climate summit

President Carlos Alvarado will lead the Costa Rican delegation that will participate in COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, which will gather heads of state, diplomatic representatives and activists from all over the world in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Costa Rican leader will participate from November 1-4 to promote initiatives and actions developed by Costa Rica to face climate change, promote decarbonization, environmental conservation and sustainable development and seek solutions for the critical climate situation.

Greenhouse gas levels reach new high

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record levels last year, the United Nations said Monday in a stark warning ahead of the COP26 summit about worsening global warming.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization said that continued rising greenhouse gas emissions would result in more extreme weather and wide-ranging impacts on the environment, the economy and humanity.

The WMO said the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a temporary decline in new emissions, but had no discernible impact on the atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases and their growth rates.

The organisation’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin said the annual rate of increase last year was above the yearly average between 2011 and 2020 — and the trend continued in 2021.

The WMO said that as long as emissions continue, global temperatures will continue to rise.

And given the long life of carbon dioxide (CO2), the temperature level already observed will persist for several decades even if emissions are rapidly reduced to net zero.

The UN Climate Change Conference COP26 is being held in the Scottish city Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

“The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin contains a stark, scientific message for climate change negotiators at COP26,” said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

“At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will see a temperature increase by the end of this century far in excess of the Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“We are way off track.”

Taalas said that if the world kept using fossil fuels in an unlimited way, the planet could be about 4C warmer by 2100 — but limiting warming to 1.5 C was still possible through mitigation efforts.

‘No time to lose’

The WMO said that with continued rising greenhouse gas emissions, alongside rising temperatures, the planet could also expect more extreme weather.

That includes intense heat and rainfall, ice melt, sea-level rise and ocean acidification — all of which will have far-reaching impacts on people across the world.

“We need to transform our commitment into action that will have an impact on the gases that drive climate change,” said Taalas.

“We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life. The needed changes are economically affordable and technically possible. There is no time to lose.”

The WMO also revealed that the southeast part of the Amazon rainforest, long a carbon sink, has now become a source of carbon emissions.

“This is alarming and this is related to deforestation,” Taalas said.

Euan Nisbet, from the University of London’s Greenhouse Gas Group, compared the greenhouse gas measurements to “skidding into a car crash”.

“The disaster gets closer and closer but you can’t stop it. You can clearly see the crash ahead, and all you can do is howl.”

Dave Reay, director of the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, said the report provided a “brutally frank” assessment of COP achievements so far: “an epic fail”.

CO2 record

The three major greenhouses gases are CO2, methane and nitrous oxide. CO2 is the most important, accounting for around 66 percent of the warming effect on the climate.

CO2 concentrations reached 413.2 parts per million (ppm) in 2020, up 2.5 ppm, and is at 149 percent of the pre-industrial level in 1750, the WMO said.

The report said that roughly half of the CO2 emitted by human activity remains in the atmosphere, with the other half ending up in the oceans and the land.

“The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was three-five million years ago,” Taalas said, adding “but there weren’t 7.8 billion people then”.

Methane averages reached a new high of 1,889 parts per billion in 2020, up 11 ppb on the year before, and is at 262 percent of the pre-industrial benchmark.

Nitrous oxide averages reached 333.2 ppb, up 1.2 ppb, and is now at 123 percent of 1750 levels.