Private companies support Costa Rica vaccine push

Prominent private-sector companies are helping support Covid-19 vaccination in Costa Rica.

Aeris, which operates Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), says its employees will receive a $200 bonus for completing their vaccination schedule. About 95% of the company’s workers already have at least one dose, Aeris says, and 54% have received both AstraZeneca or Pfizer shots.

“With this initiative, we hope to cover misinformation and in turn motivate employees and other companies in the country to join forces that allow us to be more secure,” said Ricardo Hernández, CEO of Aeris.

To support the initiative, Aeris hosted a vaccination site at SJO for workers and their families.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Saprissa made its Ricardo Saprissa Stadium available as a mass-vaccination site. It will open its doors to the public from October 1-9 (except for Sunday, October 3) to adults needing first doses.

“If the vaccination sites remain empty, the stadiums will remain empty,” said Juan Carlos Rojas, club president.

“We miss our fans in La Cueva, but we know that this is the fastest way for us to meet again.”

Televisora de Costa Rica (Teletica) will also welcome members of the public who need vaccines. On Thursday, health personnel from the National Geriatric Hospital will apply the first dose of AstraZeneca to people between 18 and 57 years old. The Teletica newsroom is located in Sabana Oeste.

Costa Rica has administered nearly 5.6 million Covid-19 vaccines, comprising 3.4 million first doses and 2.2 million second doses. About 40% of the population has been fully inoculated.

In September, Costa Rica has administered 1,317,990 doses, a single-month record. More than 318,000 of those shots occurred over the past week, as authorities pushed mass-vaccination efforts.

Costa Rica will mandate Covid-19 vaccines for public workers as of mid-October, the Health Ministry announced this week. Vaccine requirements are supported by Article 150 of the country’s General Health Law, which reads:

Vaccination and revaccination against communicable diseases determined by the Ministry is obligatory. Exceptional cases, for medical reasons, will be authorized only by the corresponding health authority.

Private companies in Costa Rica can also require that their employees are vaccinated.