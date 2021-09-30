In-person concerts returning to Costa Rica

Parque Viva in Alajuela will host Costa Rica’s first concert with in-person attendance during the pandemic when the beloved group Malpaís performs there on November 6.

The venue will welcome 2,500 vaccinated guests, and a second concert in December will allow up to 5,000 fans at the National Stadium in La Sabana. The latter event will feature several Costa Rican performers; details will be announced in the coming days.

Malpaís’ show is titled “Concert of the national reunion” in reference to a return to in-person events after 20 months of pandemic life.

“We are going to celebrate that the storm is passing little by little and that we can initiate a new type of normality, adapted to the new times and following the protocols of the Ministry of Health,” said Iván Rodríguez, vocalist and violinist, to Teletica.

Tickets for the Malpaís concert at Parque Viva will go on-sale soon at www.eticket.cr. Prices range from ¢10,000 to ¢20,000.

Formed more than 20 years ago, Malpaís draws heavily on traditional Central American folk and rock music, particularly the music of Guanacaste in Costa Rica, as well as other Latin American and world-music influences. Singer and songwriter Fidel Gamboa died of a heart attack in 2011, and the band continues to honor his memory during their performances.

A concert at Parque Viva was among the last mass events in Costa Rica before the pandemic. In late February 2020, the Backstreet Boys performed in Costa Rica for the first time. Three weeks later, the country was under a State of Emergency due to Covid-19.

October 2021 will also feature in-person attendance for World Cup qualifiers at the National Stadium.