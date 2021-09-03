Unvaccinated visitors from Costa Rica, USA must quarantine in Panama

Visitors to Panama who are unvaccinated and have recently been in Costa Rica or the United States must quarantine for 72 hours upon entering the Central American country.
Costa Rica and the United States are among the “high-risk” countries for Covid-19. The other nations on Panama’s list are: Cuba, Guatemala, French Guyana, The United Kingdom, Greece, Georgia, Estonia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Azerbaijan, Israel, Malaysia, Mongolia, South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Tunisia and Fiji.
Non-vaccinated travelers are required to present a negative Covid-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken no more than 72 hours prior to their arrival in Panama.
In addition, unvaccinated travelers “arriving from or that have transited through” the aforementioned high-risk countries must isolate at an authorized hotel at their own expense. Fully vaccinated visitors — whose last dose was at least 14 days in the past — are exempted from this mandate.
After 72 hours, individuals in quarantine will receive a Covid-19 test to determine whether the isolation order is lifted or extended.
The full guidance from Panamanian authorities is below:
****
FOR ALL INCOMING TRAVELERS ARRIVING FROM OR THAT HAVE TRANSITED THROUGH HIGH RISK COUNTRIES IN THE LAST 15 DAYS
HIGH RISK COUNTRIES: The United States, Cuba, Guatemala, Costa Rica, French Guyana, The United Kingdom, Greece, Georgia, Estonia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Azerbaijan, Israel, Malaysia, Mongolia, South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Tunisia and Fiji.
- Non-vaccinated travelers or travelers without a complete vaccination scheme:
- Will be placed under a mandatory 72-hour quarantine. The passenger can complete the quarantine:
- At an authorized hotel of their choosing with a reservation prior to arrival that they will have to present in printed version upon entry. Each reservation cost must be fully covered by the traveler. Authorized Hotels:
- At home, if a Panama citizen or resident.
- At the end of the 72-hour period another test will be taken.
- If the results are negative, the quarantine period will be over.
- If the results are positive, the passenger will be placed under a 14-day quarantine in a Hotel Hospital designated by the Ministry of Health. The cost of the stay must be fully covered by the traveler.
- Will be placed under a mandatory 72-hour quarantine. The passenger can complete the quarantine:
- Travelers will be exempt from the 72-hour mandatory quarantine provided that they present the following documents in physical card or digital certification of a complete vaccination scheme endorsed by the WHO, EMA and FDA, equal to or greater than 14 days after the last dose.