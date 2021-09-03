Unvaccinated visitors from Costa Rica, USA must quarantine in Panama

Visitors to Panama who are unvaccinated and have recently been in Costa Rica or the United States must quarantine for 72 hours upon entering the Central American country.

Costa Rica and the United States are among the “high-risk” countries for Covid-19. The other nations on Panama’s list are: Cuba, Guatemala, French Guyana, The United Kingdom, Greece, Georgia, Estonia, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Azerbaijan, Israel, Malaysia, Mongolia, South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Tunisia and Fiji.

Non-vaccinated travelers are required to present a negative Covid-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken no more than 72 hours prior to their arrival in Panama.

In addition, unvaccinated travelers “arriving from or that have transited through” the aforementioned high-risk countries must isolate at an authorized hotel at their own expense. Fully vaccinated visitors — whose last dose was at least 14 days in the past — are exempted from this mandate.

After 72 hours, individuals in quarantine will receive a Covid-19 test to determine whether the isolation order is lifted or extended.

The full guidance from Panamanian authorities is below:

FOR ALL INCOMING TRAVELERS ARRIVING FROM OR THAT HAVE TRANSITED THROUGH HIGH RISK COUNTRIES IN THE LAST 15 DAYS

