Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Hospitalizations continue rising

Costa Rica registered 12,608 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 33, which spanned August 15-21, according to the Health Ministry. This represents a 7.4% increase over the previous week and 1,801 daily cases.

The country recorded 16 more deaths related to Covid-19, suffering 105 deaths during epidemiological week 33 compared to 89 the week prior. This represents 15 deaths per day.

The average number of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 rose from 887 to 988 people week-over-week.

As of August 24, Costa Rica has accumulated 5,378 deaths related to Covid-19. On Tuesday, the country added 2,230 new cases and 17 deaths, while 1,087 people remain hospitalized (435 in the ICU).

Costa Rica does not specify the vaccination status of people hospitalized with Covid-19 or deaths associated with the disease. A report from La Nación says just five people with both vaccines are known to have been hospitalized in an ICU.

For more information, see the Health Ministry graphic below: